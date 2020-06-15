Montage Luxury Hotels Are Offering Virtual On-Demand Medical Care—Both During and After Your Stay

As hotels and resorts across the world begin to re-open, properties and potential guests are not only trying to navigate fast-changing health and travel regulations and new cleanliness protocols, but also grappling with the larger question of what would actually make us feel more confident about checking in to a hotel anytime soon. For Montage International, one of the answers to that question is on-demand health care—for both guests and staff. Via an industry-first partnership with One Medical, the luxury brand is providing virtual services while guests are on-site, as well as for one month after they return home.

“We put together our partnership with One Medical as part of our broader effort to ensure our guests and our associates that their health and well-being continue to be our top priority,” Jason Herthel, President and Chief Operating Officer of Montage International, tells Robb Report. “As our hotels start to reopen, with associates returning to work and guests beginning to travel again, we knew it would be important to not only adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, government mandates and industry best practices around cleanliness and sanitization, but to also round out those offerings with a health care component to provide our associates and our guests with peace of mind when they come to work or stay in our hotels.”

One Medical is a membership-based, tech-forward primary care platform providing both in-person (in nine major US markets) and digital services to individuals and corporate clients (the latter including Google and SpaceX.) With this new partnership, guests of US-based Montage and Pendry hotels—like Montage Deer Valley, Pendry San Diego and the upcoming Montage Healdsburg —can get in touch with a provider 24-hours-a-day over on-demand video chat or secure messaging. The expert will be available to remotely address symptoms for any concerns or conditions (including COVID-19), recommend a care plan, provide prescription renewals and more.

With the 30-day membership, guests will also be able to access the full suite of services once back home. This can be enjoyed virtually or, if guests are in a city with One Medical offices, in person; the latter option includes access to COVID-19 testing. As a further show of its commitment to health and safety, Herthel notes, Montage is “also providing all of (its) U.S.-based staff with annual One Medical memberships, so that they and their families, too, can enjoy seamless access to medical care.” All of this is in addition to the brand’s overall enhanced prescriptive and safety protocols, which includes the integration of the latest cleanliness technologies like electrostatic sprayers, UV wands and particulate level air filtration systems.