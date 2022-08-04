This Costa Rican Resort Just Built 16 New Luxury Tents With Pools for Next-Level Glamping

Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights.

The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park.

Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up, the camp now has a total of 37 high-end tents.

The four-bedroom residences—Casa Paloma and Casa Dana—can comfortably sleep up to eight adults and four small children. Each residence has two main tents that are connected by a large terrace for private relaxation. The interior offers a fully stocked kitchen, a living area and a large TV. Outside, meanwhile, there is an oversized pool with lounges and umbrellas, a fire pit and an alfresco dining area. The residences come with a personal concierge to help plan any activities and experiences, like say a private dinner on your terrace.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom tents are nothing to sneeze at, either. Connected by a central terrace, each abode comes with a plunge pool fed by hot springs, along with a large sitting and dining area. Even the stand-alone tents come with plunge pools.

In all tents, you can expect Nayara’s signature décor which pairs bright, modern accents with safari-style touches. Think

canopy-style beds with botanical headboard murals, for example. In addition, the palette is meant to reflect rainforest surroundings with many shades of green.

The new restaurant is, well, the cherry on top of the renovations. Ayla is led by Israeli chef Yanir Elnasi and offers contemporary Mediterranean food with influences from the middle east. It also offers views of the Arenal Volcano (don’t worry it’s been largely inactive since 2010).

Throughout your stay, you can take advantage of the complimentary daily yoga classes or join a bird-watching tour to see some natural wildlife. In the evening, you can even partake in a frog tour. The camp also has six hot spring pools of varying degrees of heat (cool to piping hot) nested amid the rainforest. Each spring has a bartender that can mix you up a Guaro Sour or sling you a local craft beer.

Room rates start at $4,800 per night for the residencies in the low season and $5,700 per night in the high season.