The New Langham Hotel on Australia’s Gold Coast Is the First to Offer Beach Access in 30 Years

Australia’s Gold Coast hasn’t welcomed a new luxury build in 30 years, but a new wave of high-end hospitality is rolling in.

The Langham hotel brand, which dates back some 150 years, is opening a new outpost in the glitzy coastal enclave this spring. The Jewel, which is the first property in three decades to offer beachfront access, will comprise a hotel and serviced apartments that will be both located in the Surfer’s Paradise development’s striking central tower.

Running from the third floor up to the 20th, the Langham, Gold Coast will feature a total of 169 rooms, including 17 spacious suites and a Presidential Suite that features 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean. The Jewel Residences, meanwhile, will span from the 22nd floor to the 49th. Promising city and ocean vistas, the serviced apartments are available in a two-, three- or four-bedroom layouts and can be rented for longer stays.

Of course, you can expect Langham’s signature luxury service that all started with London’s first “Grand Hotel” in 1865. There will be a lavish lobby lounge serving the trademark Afternoon Tea, a pool bar and a sky terrace with another bar overlooking the sea below. The award-winning T’ang Court Cantonese restaurant will serve upscale dishes across 90 seats and two private dining rooms, while a beachfront café will sling casual, grab-and-go fare.

Elsewhere, Langham’s famed Chuan Spa, which is set to span 5,300 square feet, will cater to the health and wellness set with indoor and outdoor pools, seven private treatment rooms and a fitness center. There will also be a 7,000-square-foot ballroom for weddings and social events, plus meeting rooms and a multi-function space for other gatherings.

The hotel will open on June 23 and rooms will be available to book starting in mid-May. Rates start at $447 per night. As an added sweeter, there is an opening offer that includes a complimentary breakfast buffet for two, welcome cocktails and a guaranteed ocean-view room.

“Opening our first beachfront property in one of the world’s most desirable travel destinations is an incredible milestone, giving Australians and international travelers a new luxury resort experience through the Langham lens,” said Jeffrey van Vorsselen, regional vice president, operations-Pacific & South East Asia, in a statement. “The Gold Coast is a rich and diverse landscape which offers everything from rainforest adventure and golden beaches to vineyards and farmers markets which we want to introduce to our guests traveling for leisure or business.”

Looks like it’s time for a trip Down Under.

Check out more photos below: