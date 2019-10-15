Inside the New Paris Suite Designed by Francis Ford Coppola

Paris’ legendary Lutetia—the only designated Grand hotel on the Left Bank—may have just emerged from a multi-year renovation in 2018, but it’s already unveiled another upgrade. Launched this month, the St. Germain Penthouse by Coppola was designed in collaboration with iconic filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who, along with his daughter and fellow filmmaker, Sofia Coppola, is a longtime regular of the hotel. The introduction of the room completes the hotel’s collection of seven Signature Suites, each of which pays tribute to a theme or person who exemplifies Paris, such as Haute Couture and Josephine Baker.

Like all the Signature Suites, the St. Germain Penthouse was envisioned by renowned architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, whose previous projects have included the LVMH headquarters and the Mandarin Oriental, Paris. The décor, however, is all Coppola. The director tapped into his cinematic eye to hand-pick pieces of art and memorabilia from his personal collection to adorn the walls and top the shelves; among them are scripts, film stills, personal photos, sculptures, a vintage movie camera, and original annotated pages from Coppola’s copy of Mario Puzo’s novel, “The Godfather.”

In addition to its exclusive design and décor, the suite is also a pretty spectacular place in which to spread out while in the City of Lights. A generous living room with bespoke furniture, a dining area and an adjacent terrace leads to a modern bedroom, walk-in wardrobe, and a bathroom swathed in Carrara marble. In the center of all this you’ll find a winding staircase leading to a private, nearly-650-square-foot-large rooftop terrace with dining table, plush loungers, and 360-degree views of the city—the perfect setting for creating your own Parisian cinematic experience.