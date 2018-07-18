The New Perry Lane Hotel Has Seriously Stepped Up Savannah’s Luxury Game

Though Savannah is known for its stately mansions and refined hospitality, the Southern city’s upscale hotel scene has primarily been the domain of quaint inns and B&Bs—in large part because residents of the historic downtown, ever protective of that signature charm, were skeptical about welcoming a larger property to the leafy, low-rise neighborhood. But no longer: With the official June 1 opening of the newly built, 167-room Luxury Collection–member property in the heart of the Historic District, the owners of Perry Lane have done more than just take the city’s luxury hotel offerings to a whole new level—they’ve also captured the spirit of Savannah, winning over the hard-to-impress locals in the process.

It took a lot of research for Perry Lane to get things just right. New York City–based real estate development firm Flank spent five years studying the Savannah lifestyle—from traditional design aesthetics and local customs to how the genteel entertain in their homes—to ensure the hotel displays a true sense of place. The resulting decor is warm and residential, particularly in public spaces like the library and lounge, which are furnished with cushy leather seating, eclectic artwork, vintage maps and knickknacks, and—each afternoon—a bar cart serving the complimentary cocktail of the day. Live music, book readings, and pop-ups by local brands are also often hosted in the intimate spaces.

Other complimentary amenities throughout the property are carefully engineered to make it feel as if you’re staying with friends. Cups of locally roasted Bowerbird Coffee in the on-site café are free to grab each morning on your way out, you can stop in for an evening appetizer at the Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market restaurant, or you can request luxury car transfers within downtown to check out one of the city’s buzzy restaurants. There are also regularly replenished jars of locally made Byrd cookies in the rooms perfect for late-night snacking.

The rooms and suites themselves are more muted than the public spaces, but no less comfortable, with Frette linen-topped beds, individually selected artwork and vintage memorabilia, and smart TVs equipped with Netflix and other streaming apps. Some, like the two top-category themed suites, also have great city views. There’s no on-site spa, but the rooms are spacious enough to accommodate in-room massages, facials, and select high-tech beauty treatments via a partnership with local spa Glow.

In addition to drawing guests from throughout the East Coast and the South (including Marriott loyalists excited to try the city’s first Luxury Collection option), the Perry Lane is seeing a fair number of locals check in for weekend staycations and to access the guests-only rooftop pool—a real draw during steamier weather. Many are also popping by to shop at the stylish Andie Kully boutique or frequent the three on-site dining and drinking outposts. Three meals a day can be enjoyed at Emporium, which has a café, a grab-and-go market, and an excellent wine bar/bottle shop up front, plus a light-filled dining space serving Southern-accented brasserie fare crafted with regional ingredients. The street-level Wayward Bar, watched over by a motorcycle suspended from the ceiling, is the place for cocktails, karaoke, and arcade games with a lively crowd. The Peregrin rooftop bar offers a more refined option: Backed by a living wall and featuring views out to the river, it is the place for frozen rosés, light bites, sunset selfies, and civilized lawn games—another nod to the Southern setting, and just one more reason why guests can get the feeling they are hanging out at a local hot spot without ever stepping foot out of the hotel.