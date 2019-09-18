Honor TV’s Favorite Female President In The New Selena Meyer Suite

Next time you’re in our nation’s capital, skip the White House tour for a stay in the Oval Office—or at least, a TV version of that hallowed room. Launched earlier this year, the Selena Meyer Presidential Suite at the Hamilton Hotel pays homage to the fictional first female president from the hit HBO comedy series “Veep,” which is up for several Emmy awards this Sunday for its final season. Played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Meyer’s short-lived presidency may have had more than its share of ups and downs, but the cushy new suite ensures your time in D.C. will be much more comfortable—and, hopefully, scandal-free.

Designed in collaboration with HBO, the latest in the Hamilton’s selection of signature suites sits on the downtown hotel’s 12th floor, and will be available to book through February 2020. Guests walk in to a replica of Meyer’s Oval Office created by Terri Jannes Interiors in conjunction with designers and prop masters from the series, and filled with original props from the show’s seven-season run—including the Presidential Resolute Desk, an area rug emblazoned with the presidential seal, an antique-style grandfather clock, and an oversized portrait of “Madam President.” Other pieces of art, decorative objects, and show photographs are scattered throughout, along with quirky pieces like a throw pillow featuring Meyer’s face on Mount Rushmore.