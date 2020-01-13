Want to Fulfill Your New Year’s Resolution? This New Hotel Suite Experience Wants to Help You

Want to learn a new language, read more, spend more time with your pet, rekindle a romance, or practice some self-care? Booking.com is here to help. To inspire guests to kick-start their New Year’s resolutions, the digital travel company has taken over twenty luxury condos in downtown Manhattan and turned them into fully outfitted suites themed to different 2020 goals—complete with related amenities, décor and curated experiences, from private tours and one-on-one coaching sessions to massages and personal styling. Amazingly, a two-night stay in a Resolution Suite plus all the activities will run you just $20.20 total, but there is a catch: the suites are only available for one stay each (from January 17-19) on a first-come, first-booked basis. (Reservations open at 12pm Eastern on January 13.)

Ranging from one- to two-bedrooms and featuring full kitchens, the custom suites have been creatively designed by Booking.com’s in-house team to bring to life the twenty featured resolutions. “Read More,” for example, comes with a library stocked with Penguin Random House tomes, a writer’s room, and a bed designed to look like a book, plus activities like a private tour of a NYC public library and a book group led by a published author. “Be Adventurous,” meanwhile, features a rock-climbing wall in the living room; “Be Stylish” comes with a glamorously-stocked fashion closet, hair and makeup sessions, and a private shopping trip to Nordstrom; and “Find Your Funny” has its own comedy club-style stage where you can practice the jokes you’ll write with a professional comedian.

Other themes include “Learn to Dance” (in a suite with its own dance studio), “Cook Up a Storm” (in a full chef’s kitchen), “Study Another Culture” (with language lessons and a restaurant crawl), “Practice Self-Care” (with massages, steam baths, and lots of in-suite products), “Prioritize Family Time” (complete with a room-sized Twister mat) and more. (See a full list here.)

According to a recent study conducted by the booking site, 51 percent of those surveyed say that travel has allowed them to jump-start their goals in the past, while 80 percent say that traveling has helped them feel more inspired, and 77 percent say that taking a trip has helped them discover more about themselves. With those stats in mind, Booking.com aims to “seamlessly connect travelers to memorable experiences and incredible places to stay (via) customized travel filters,” says Arjan Dijk, the company’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Everyone sets New Year’s resolutions and with Booking.com, we want to encourage people to take a trip to help kick-start theirs.”