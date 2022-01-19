Nobu Is Opening Its First Boutique Hotel and Restaurant in Greece This Spring

Opa! Nobu has finally made it to Greece.

The always-buzzy luxury brand, which is rapidly expanding across the globe, is opening its first hotel and restaurant in the Hellenic Republic.

The new outpost, which is scheduled to open this spring, will be located on the breathtaking island of Santorini in the heart of the Aegean Sea. It marks Nobu’s 10th hotel in Europe, with properties in Rome, San Sebastián and Hamburg also in the pipeline.

As the straightforward moniker suggests, Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini will comprise a boutique hotel and a signature Nobu restaurant serving the expected Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine. Situated on a picturesque clifftop in Imerovigli on the island’s north east coast, the upscale hideaway will have a full-service spa and fitness center, along with a dual-level infinity pool flanked by a handful of luxurious pool villas.

Of course, the location is the thing. In addition to views of both the Caldera and Aegean Sea, Nobu is a short 10-minute drive to the charming coastal town of Oia and a stone’s throw from Santorini’s cosmopolitan capital Fira. In fact, it actually sits on the famed Oia-Fira hiking trail that runs between the two hubs. It’s also just 20 minutes from Santorini (Thira) International Airport, which makes travel to and from the hotel a breeze.

Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, Nobu opened the doors to its first restaurant in way back in ‘94. The glitzy New York joint quickly became a favorite of A-Listers, and, today, there are around 50 Nobu restaurants around the world. The brand segued into hospitality in the early 2000s, opening its first boutique hotel-within-a-hotel at Caesars Palace in 2013. Santorini marks the 26th hotel for the brand.

“Santorini is one of the most highly regarded destinations in the world with its rare beauty, famed for its distinctive cuisine, whitewashed architecture set with a backdrop of steep cliffs, and dramatic sunsets lighting the sea and sky,” Nobu Hospitality’s CEO Trevor Horwell said in a statement. “We look forward to inviting locals and international travellers alike to experience the Nobu lifestyle in this special destination.”

Details regarding rooms and rates will be released in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

Check out more photos below: