Nobu Has Finally Opened a Hotel and Restaurant in Georgia

Nobu has finally made it to the Peach state.

The always-buzzy hospitality brand, founded in 1994 by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, recently opened the doors to a luxurious hotel and restaurant in Georgia’s capital Atlanta. Set within the ritzy Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, the newcomer marks Nobu’s first hotel in the southern state. The American institution now helms 15 hotels and 50 restaurants across five continents.

The main draw will undoubtedly be the signature Peruvian-influenced Japanese restaurant. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the dining room can seat up to 272 guests. The design draws inspiration from traditional Japanese garden pavilions that are used within cultural ceremonies and rituals. The exposed kitchen allows guests to witness Nobu’s trademark dishes in the making. You can expect all the regular hits like black cod with miso or rock shrimp tempura with creamy, spicy sauce. There will also be a focus on local, homegrown ingredients.

Bedroom suite. Nobu Hotels & Restaurants

Adjacent to the restaurant, you’ll find a lounge and a bar with a white-onyx countertop and a 12-foot-long river rock art installation. Here, you can enjoy a light bite and a range of signature cocktails, including the exclusive Buckhead Cooler. Groups can also reserve one of the private dining rooms for up to 24 guests.

“It’s an honor to lead the Nobu Atlanta culinary team as we open our doors to the Buckhead community and travelers from all over the world,” executive chef Brandon Chavannes said in a press statement. “From the moment guests step foot in our restaurant, they will experience an incomparable level of service and cuisine paired with classic Nobu hospitality.”

Bathroom. Nobu Hotels & Restaurants

Designed by Rockwell Group, the hotel offers 152 stylish rooms and suites in total. The highlight of the accommodation is the lavish Nobu Villa. Spanning 2,138 square feet, the sizable suite features custom Japanese artwork and a one-of-a-kind painted piano as a centerpiece. In addition, guests will have access to a 90,000-square-foot athletic country club, a 30,000-square-foot coworking space and a rooftop swimming pool and deck.

Sounds like a trip to Georgia is in order.

Rates for rooms start at $467 per night.