Nobu Launches Its First Greek Property in Santorini Next Month

Thinking about planning your next trip to the Greek islands? Nobu want to offer you the perfect place to stay.

Nobu Hotels is opening its first Greek property in August on Santorini, giving guests unparalleled access to the island’s majestic views and coastlines. On top of a cliff in the town of Imerovigli, the 25-room property is home to the country’s first Nobu restaurant, in a prime spot to witness the island’s famed sunset.

Of the 25 rooms, there are five villas and five suites: Villas have a split design, with bountiful views of the Aegean sea, plenty of living space and access to your own private garden with a swimming pool.

The restaurant will be run by Cordon Bleu Madrid graduate Chef Ricardo Marin, serving all the restaurant’s classic dishes along with his spin on traditional Greek cuisine. Chef Ricardo has previously worked at the brand’s Jeddah and Shoreditch locations before moving to Greece, so you’d imagine he can make a half-decent miso-marinated black cod, one of Nobu’s signatures.

If you’re looking to keep in shape or completely unwind, the hotel is able to accommodate all options. Guests can receive in-room spa treatments for complete privacy while you’re being pummelled, and there’s a comprehensive fitness center to work off the calories gained at the restaurant the night before. If you’re more of an outdoors type, the Oia-Fira hiking trail, which is well known for its exceptional views of the coastline and Santorini’s volcano, is nearby and at around 10km, makes for a good day-long activity.

If you’re on the island this summer and want to check out the property, your best bet is the Nobu Daycation. This snappily titled day pass allows access to the wet facilities of the hotel, as well as daily entertainment and access to the restaurant.

Nobu is in a period of expansion, with other planned properties recently announced in San Sebastian, Madrid, Orlando and Punta Cana in the Caribbean.

Rooms at Nobu Santorini start at $1,000 per night.

