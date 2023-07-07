This N.Y.C. Hotel Wants to Create a Lavish Picnic for You in Central Park

Intercontinental New York Barclay wants to help you enjoy in style this summer. The Manhattan hotel has just unveiled two new experiences that allow you to enjoy cocktails, Champagne, and lite bites in decidedly lavish surroundings.

For starters, guests at the Barclay can enjoy a high-end picnic in Central Park without having to lift a finger. Created by the folks at Pic-A-Picnic, the alfresco setup includes a large picnic blanket, a table with two elegant place settings, and plenty of comfy pillows to sit on.

In addition, the table will be adorned with fancy dinnerware and colorful bouquets that add another level of glamor. There will also be a portable speaker on hand so you can blast your favorite summer tunes.

The cheese and charcuterie board. Intercontinental New York Barclay

As for refreshments, picnickers can sip on two Barclay NIO cocktails and savor a jam-packed cheese and charcuterie board. The menu can be tweaked to your liking, though the price will change depending on what you add. (Pricing for the entire experience is determined by the size of the group and the food selections.)

The NIO cocktails. Intercontinental New York Barclay

You can spend between two and three hours enjoying your picnic in the heart of the Big Apple and will be given a few take-home keepsakes to remember the day. The best part is the makeshift open-air dining room will be set up and taken down for you.

Macarons at the picnic. Intercontinental New York Barclay

The second experience is part of the hotel’s summer-long collaboration with Veuve Clicquot and will appeal to bubbly lovers. Aptly titled Toast to Summer, the package includes a two-night stay in king premium accommodations, a chilled bottle of Veuve on arrival, two keepsake VC flutes, and a branded straw hat and fan.

The Veuve Terrace. Intercontinental New York Barclay

As part of the collab, the Barklay has added tasteful touches of “Veuve Clicquot” to the terrace of the iconic Harold S. Vanderbilt penthouse. (Read: orange furnishings, bottles of fizz, and a Champagne cart.) The Toast to Summer package includes one-hour access to Veuve Terrace so you can capture all the pictures you need. That’s one way to up your Instagram game.

Contact barclaygs@ihg.com for more information or to book either package.