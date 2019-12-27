This $25,000 Hotel Package Will Let You Ring in the New Year on a 23rd-Floor Skating Rink

If you’re still looking for an unforgettable way to welcome 2020, look to The William Vale. Located in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, on an elevated promenade that affords views out to the East River, the hotel is offering an over-the-top New Year’s Eve package that comes with some extravagant experiences. Starting at $25,000, the package takes place between the Vale Garden Residence duplex penthouse and the brand-new Vale Rink, an outdoor skating rink set on the 23rd floor.

Along with a one-night stay in the 1,320-square-foot top suite (which also comes with a fully-furnished 1,632-square-foot terrace and open-air Jacuzzi), the package includes a luxe New Year’s Eve celebration for up to 30 guests. The night will kick-off in the suite with two hours of passed canapes, the services of a Champagne Concierge to keep glasses refilled, and an in-room photo booth in which to capture the memories. The party then moves to the Vale Rink where, surrounded by panoramic views of the city skyline, guests will enjoy another two hours of bites, desert and spiked cider by Chef Wylie Dufresne’s Du’s Donuts, and exclusive use of the skating rink (which officially opens on December 28th.) Once you’ve toasted to 2020 and it’s time to go home, each guest will receive a bottle of Mead by All-Wise Meadery and a personal note from the hotel team wishing them the best for the year ahead. For further details on pricing and availability, contact the hotel’s sales team at salesteam@thewilliamvale.com.