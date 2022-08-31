Southern California’s Ojai Valley Inn Just Unveiled a Swanky New Villa for Private Escapes

Planning a dream Hollywood escape? One storied SoCal property’s latest addition may be just what the doctor ordered.

Initially built in 2006 as a private residence, the the Ojai Valle Inn’s Casa Elar home spans over 10,000 square feet and now offers a fresh interior by designer Natalie Konstant, who imbued the California escape with a warm Tuscan-style aesthetic.

The home is located on a 44,000-square-foot compound that overlooks fields of fruit groves and wild herbs used its the Inn’s restaurant. Inside are five bedrooms, 12 fireplaces, a spacious chef’s kitchen, a private pool and an outdoor terrace to enjoy the legendary southern California weather.

Maybe best of all, guests at Casa Elar don’t have to worry about lifting a finger as the home is fully serviced and staffed. Among the perks are a daily breakfast with a stocked pantry of your favorites. An estate manage, meanwhile, is available to help you coordinate your day-to-day activities while a private chef will curate a custom menu of meals, based on your preferences, for the duration of your stay.

Outside of the home, the Inn itself has 303 rooms and suites of its own. Most of the rooms have a fireplace and many offer private terraces that afford gobsmacking views of the mountains. As you might expect, all accommodations come with high-speed WiFi. In a nice touch, bedside tablets are also available so you can order room service without getting of bed.

When you’re ready to rejuvenate, the Ojai Valle Inn is also home to the five-star 31,000-square-foot spa with 24 refreshed treatment rooms, massage rooms with cozy fireplaces, serenity lounges and a whirlpool spa. In addition, the fitness center offers an array of complimentary classes, ranging from yoga to pilates.

In honor of the property’s newest renovation, the hotel has teamed up with California-based Sun Air Jets for an exclusive three-night package that lets you experience the property—it even comes with its caviar masterclass and champagne tasting. You and 10 of your closest friends can enjoy the package for $60,000 total.

Rates for Ojai Valle Inn’s Casa Elar home start at $12,000 per night.