London’s Newest Luxury Hotel Is Hidden Within a 19th-Century Brick Mansion

London’s newest luxury hotel is hiding within one of Chelsea’s 19th-century brick mansions.

Located on a leafy residential street just off Sloane Square, the aptly named One Sloane comprises 30 rooms and suites yet still has the warm feel of a family home. It was born out of a partnership between five-star Parisian hotel Costes, French designer Francois-Joseph Graf, and the Cadogan dynasty. As such, the property elegantly fuses Chelsea charm with Parisian chic.

Architect Edwin Thomas Hall originally designed the building at 1 Sloane Gardens back in 1889. Over the past six years, it has undergone an extensive renovation. The facade was fully restored, the interiors remodeled, and a sixth floor was added. The hotel now offers site offers six room styles, plus a top-floor restaurant and a downstairs bar.

Stepping inside, warm interior lighting accentuates the period details, such as ceiling cornices, wood paneling, stained-glass windows, and even a playful trompe l’oeil (artistic illusion). The Neo-Greek lobby and library are decorated with mosaics, vases, and eye-catching chandeliers that add a touch of glamor.

Inside London’s One Sloane hotel, opening September 2023 Courtesy of One Sloane

The interior is dotted with restored antique furniture and detailed replicas by British designers Edward William Godwin and Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Graf collaborated with dozens of artisans and craftspeople to bring his vision to life, in fact. The hotel reportedly showcases a total of 21 carpets, 19 curtain designs, and 50 custom fabrics.

“The guiding principle is always the same: to respect the original features and enhance them so they can be brought into the 21st century,” Graf said in a statement.

The staircase is flanked by walls covered in William Morris wallpaper and leads to corridors that are decorated with hand-painted calligraphy. The accommodation ranges from a 194-square-foot Essentielle room with a queen-size bed to the 904-square-foot Appartement Sloane setup with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a spacious living room. The rooms and suites have a slight Asian design influence that is balanced with traditional British touches.

The hotel’s all-day restaurant is inspired by Thomas Jeckyll and James McNeill Whistler’s 19th-century masterpiece, The Peacock Room, and will serve traditional French dishes. The adjoining cupola affords stunning views across Chelsea, while the downstairs speakeasy slings cocktails, fine wines, and spirits. The bar also has a private entrance on Holbein Place and its own resident DJ.

To top it off, the hotel is a stone’s throw from the famous King’s Road and the local boutiques and art galleries.

One Sloane will officially begin welcoming guests in September, but you can make reservations now via the hotel’s website.