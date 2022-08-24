Onefinestay Just Launched 5 Lavish Vacation Rentals in Paris for Your Next Trip Across the Pond

Listen up, Francophiles: Onefinestay has found you the crème de la crème of accommodation in the City of Lights.

The British hospitality outfit has added five new private rentals to its Paris Home Collection which debuted in 2013. Ranging from decadent townhouses to light-filled lofts, the quartet is located in popular districts, like Le Marais, Montmartre, Opera and Western Paris, making it easy for you to reach iconic local attractions. Each abode comes with two to three bedrooms that can sleep up to six guests. This makes them particularly suited to groups or families.

“We are pleased to be relaunching onefinestay in Paris with an exceptional collection of homes, bringing our unmatched private rental experience to the capital,” Onefinestay’s co-CEO Ian Di-Tullio said in a statement.

One elegant Parisian pad is located right on Rue la Bruyère in the 9th arrondissement. A stone’s throw from Montmartre and the famed Sacré-Cœur, the three-bedroom home features chic modernist furniture throughout and a striking stained-glass window in the living room. A little closer to the Louvre, the two-bedroom abode on Rue Tiquetonne is right by the Japanese quarter that is known for slinging tasty ramen.

Near the Eiffel Tower, the three-bedroom Rue de Bourgogne apartment is characterized by artful interiors, with geometric titles and distinct beams. The three-bedroom Rue Denfert Rochereau duplex, meanwhile, sits within the affluent 16th Arrondissement next to museums like the Marmottan and Guimet. It also features a large terrace from which you can soak in the city views. Located in Le Marais on Rue Francois Miron, the final three-bedroom home is dotted with vintage décor and custom artwork.

WATCH

As with all of Onefinestay’s listings across the globe, you’ll be able to tailor your stay. A local contact will be on hand to support you during your visit. You’ll also have access to the company’s concierge team, which can create personalized shopping, dining or sightseeing itineraries based on their insider knowledge. For an extra fee, you can also opt for VIP airport transfers, grocery deliveries, additional housekeeping, luggage storage/shipping, a private chef, child equipment and/or city tours.

“As one of Onefinestay’s very first home collections, Paris remains a key destination for our guests and we are committed to re-establishing our footprint in one of Europe’s most loved cities,” Onefinestay’s co-CEO Fabrice Carré adds.

Rates for each Parisian rental range from $335 to $976 per night.

Click here for more images of the lavish properties.