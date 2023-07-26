This Amalfi Resort Just Unveiled Its Colorfully Renovated Penthouse Suite. Here’s a Look Inside.

One of Ravello’s most stylish hotels just unveiled a swanky new suite.

Palazzo Avino on the Amalfi Coast recently updated their luxurious Infinito Suite–and prepare to be obsessed with the updated design. The bi-level penthouse, reimagined by Italian architect Giuliano Dell’Uva, crowns the highest point of the clifftop resort property. The newly appointed space features its own terrace with an outdoor Jacuzzi, plus jaw-dropping views of the Mediterranean Sea.

“The starting point of this project was imagining a space immersed in the beauty of this breathtaking landscape and ancient architectures, with an Eastern look,” Dell’Uva explained in a press statement.

Ravello’s Palazzo Avino just revealed their stylish new Infinito Suite Davide Lovatti

Across the suite’s two stories, you’ll find decorative details that hark back to the area’s history including architectural keyhole accents and pointed, ogival windows. “It’s the same shape you can also find in the cathedrals along the Amalfi coast,” he told Wallpaper. In the living room, vintage bamboo furnishings were sourced from Galleria Rossella Colombari in Milan and outside, the checkboard tiles on the terrace were repurposed from the original site.

“First of all, I wanted the project to be a recovery, strongly rooted in the history of the place,” noted Mariella Avino, managing director and co-owner of Palazzo Avino. “I imagined that color could enter the space, to mirror the great beauty outside.”

Italian architect Giuliano Dell’Uva was brought on for the redesign Davide Lovatti

There are eye-catching shades of turquoise and white throughout, thanks to British artist David Tremlett, who mapped out the graphic design of the floor and ceiling. The mural was then recreated using ceramic tiles and hand-painted by a local artisan. The end result is something that feels super fresh and modern, yet authentic.

“For years I had admired architect Dell’Uva’s attention to a place’s history and his ability in enhancing the outlines with colors and a timeless touch,” Avino added. “He perfectly managed to reach both objectives, and now we leave it to our guests to admire and hopefully appreciate the details.”

Click here to see all the photos of Palazzo Avino’s Infinito Suite.