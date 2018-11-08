The Palms’ Fresh Suites are For a New Kind of High Roller

Las Vegas’s hotels have been undergoing a renaissance of late. It’s evident in the way that Sin City has ditched some of its clichés and instead striving to appeal to a more well-heeled crowd with additions like the Cosmopolitan’s ultra-exclusive high-roller penthouses and the arrival of a stylish NoMad property within the new Park MGM resort (a welcome replacement for the tired Monte Carlo). And joining this revitalization is the Palms, which unveiled the first stage of its much-needed $620 million facelift earlier this year.

The crown jewel of the renovation has been the marvelously curated collection of contemporary art by Tal Cooperman, Palms’ creative director. Anchored by a tiger shark sculpture separated into three columns by Spot-famed artist Damien Hirst, other works include those of street culture favorites like KAWS, Takashi Murakami, and Timothy Curtis. Now, hot on the heels of revealing their lavish one- and two-story Sky Villas, the hotel has upped its cool factor by unveiling a new set of themed suites.

Completely redesigned by Avenue Interior Design and Rockwell Group, each accommodation starts at 1,470 square feet and sports unique features, hand-selected art, and sweeping views of the Strip. The property has, thankfully, ditched outdated concepts like Barbie and the Real World (where a season of the MTV reality show by the same name was filmed), and instead allows each suite to wear its theme loosely—letting high design to largely take center stage over campy decor. Don’t get us wrong, there’s still a bit of that—this is always playful Las Vegas, after all.

The cheekily named Make Good Choices Suite is an easy example of the Palm’s refined new approach. Decorated in a neutral palette of black, white, and gray, the suite comes with an in-room photo booth and a choice of welcome amenities ranging from green juices and coconut water to a burner phone. Bachelor pad-meets-speakeasy vibes in the Loft Suites are courtesy of multiple 65-inch televisions, a poker table, exposed beams, and brick walls. Meanwhile, the Revolve Suite—done in collaboration with the women’s clothing retailer by the same name, which will also have a store on the hotel’s ground floor—is decked out in an Instagram friendly palette of marble, brass, and blush pink. It’s also equipped with a beauty bar that includes custom vanity mirrors, Dyson hair dryers, and complimentary makeup kits. The Cinema Suite rounds out the first group of suites to come online: it stars a screening room outfitted with a 98-inch flat screen and theater seating for nine, a curated room service “movie menu,” and a pool table in digs that boast sumptuous leather furniture and velvet accents.

Next month revamped Hardwood and Kingpin Suites (the only two original theme concepts to survive the refresh), furnished with a basketball court and bowling lanes, respectively, will complete the collection. There’s no doubt that these will become a fast favorite amongst the Sin City set—furthering the Palms’ bid to regain its party palace status.