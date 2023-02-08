A Cinematic New Luxury Hotel Opens in Paris’s Trendiest Neighborhood

Paris’s portfolio of luxury hotels just grew by one. Hôtel Dames des Arts debuted this month in the sixth arrondissement’s trendy neighborhood of Saint-Germain.

The new hotel is the brainchild of Parisian Raphael Navot—named Designer of the Year at the 2023 Maison & Objet Awards—who crafted the sleek interior space to look like something out of a French New Wave movie. The hotel is decidedly modern but clearly takes design cues from the 1950s. A sultry black oak floor in the lobby is accented by plush black and beige furniture that gives the hotel a film noir sheen. Aiding this effect is sculpted mood lighting that would make Blanche Dubois nod in approval.

The restaurant inside Hôtel Dames des Arts Hôtel Dames des Arts

The 105 guest rooms are not quite as cinematic but feature chic, minimalist decor that will appeal to design buffs. Each room is equipped with branded ashtrays, so you can light up like Jean-Luc Godard. You’ll also find Diptyque bath products to make your soaking suitably special. Of the hotel’s four suites, the grandest is the 254-square-foot penthouse. Fittingly christened the Eiffel Tower suite, it comprises a king-size bedroom, a lavish bathroom and a private balcony that gives you a bird’s eye view of the city’s famous landmarks.

“Hotel Dame Des Arts was always conceived to be more than just a hotel,” the co-owner, Imshan Jamal, of hospitality company EQ Group, told Robb Report. “The history of Paris’s famous Rive Gauche was the curation of the arts and so our privileged location in its heart, footsteps away from the Seine, Notre Dame and Boulevard St Germain, meant we had to do something special.”

Beyond the accommodations, the property’s crown jewel is a rooftop bar that offers 360-degree views of the Parisian skyline, including the Eiffel Tower and the golden dome of Les Invalides. When it’s time to dine, you’ll head in the opposite direction: The ground-level restaurant, which has tables both indoors and out, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Steak frites, anyone?

Rates for rooms start at $330 per night.

