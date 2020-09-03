Paris’s Hotel George V Will (Cautiously) Reopen With a Roster of Luxe Experiences

Paris’ Hotel George V is a standout establishment of haute hospitality in a city filled with them. It has remained guestless since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that will change later this month when it opens its gilded doors once again.

Following the reopening of its Michelin-starred restaurant, Le George, back in March, the hotel will officially welcome overnight guests beginning on Tuesday, September 22nd. To entice travelers back and make each stay top-notch, the dedicated staff is curating special itinerary like never before.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming guests again and writing with them a new chapter of our story,” said Jean-Claude Wietzel, the hotel’s regional vice president and general manager, in a statement. “At all Four Seasons hotels, we have implemented a strict health protocol to allow guests to enjoy their stay in complete safety. Driven with the same passion as always, our team will offer guests a truly memorable stay through experiences that bring guests together with the hotel’s most talented individuals.”

As one would hope when visiting a city acclaimed for its gastronomic excellence, many of the experiences put on by the hotel’s team center around food. One is a series of tailor-made cooking classes conducted under the keen eyes of Michelin-starred chefs Christian Le Squer, Simone Zanoni and Alan Taudon, and pastry chef Michael Bartocetti. Held two Sundays of every month at Le Cinq, the classes are limited to no more than 10 people so everyone can have an optimal learning environment.

The most over-the-top experience is the immersive course taught by chef Simone Zanoni who will personally drive guests from Paris to Le George at Versailles in a Porsche Panamera Turbo S Hybrid. Once there, Zanoni will act as a guide through the restaurant’s extensive gardens offering lessons on how to pick the best fruits and vegetables. The produce will then be used during an on-site cooking lesson with new techniques.

All of these excursions and every stay at the hotel proper will happen under the hospitality group’s Lead With Care initiative, which leverages expertise from medical professionals to develop procedures targeted at maintaining the safest environment possible.

To book your room, head to the company’s website.