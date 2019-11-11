Inside the Plush New $17,600 per Night Suite Lalique at Paris’s Prince de Galles Hotel

When it comes to extravagant new accommodations, 2019 has been a busy year for the City of Lights. Now, as the year comes to a close, the Prince de Galles , A Luxury Collection Hotel on the world-famous Avenue George V is getting in on the suite action. Created in honor of the hotel’s 90th birthday, the Suite Lalique by Patrick Hellmann is a dazzling, two-level, 1,9540-square-foot hideaway in one of Paris’ most exclusive neighborhoods.

There are lots of perks to staying in this new top suite, like a location on the eighth floor that allows for jaw-dropping vistas of the Parisian skyline from most of the rooms, including unobstructed views up to Sacré-Coeur from the dining area. The opulent Art Deco aesthetic inside, however, showcases another kind of French beauty, thanks to a first-time partnership with the historic Paris-based glassmaker, Lalique.

German designer Patrick Hellmann has swathed the entire suite in a mosaic of mostly black and gold to bring that Art Deco look to life, and then layered it with texture, such as sculptural side tables and blonde wood furniture, to provide some balance. Hellmann also selected some iconic crystal pieces for the renovation, like the Seville chandelier—first designed by Marc Lalique in 1947—that hangs over the curvy black-and-gold staircase that leads up to the bedroom. Lalique’s equally iconic crystal-and-chrome Merles et Raisins panels also make an appearance, as does an oversized wall clock that’s been deconstructed by Hellmann to feature a variety of Lalique accessories.

But it’s not just the Lalique pieces that elevate this presidential suite. The over-the-top gloss is in every detail, from the herringbone inlays on the marble floors and the framed fashion illustrations that decorate many of the walls to the feather-soft textiles that cloak headboards and chairs. And don’t forget the master bathroom: truly one of the best spaces in the duplex, it’s covered entirely in veiny grigio carnico marble, save for the floor-to-ceiling postcard window that affords views of the Eiffel Tower from the standalone bathtub. Rates for the Suite Lalique start at $17,630 per night.