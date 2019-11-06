The Park Hyatt Hotel Just Unveiled the Highest Suite Overlooking Central Park

It’s been five years since Park Hyatt New York upped midtown Manhattan’s hotel game by opening on the lower floors of One57, the 75-story luxury residential skyscraper that’s earned the nickname “The Billionaire’s Building.” As something of an anniversary present to itself—and a nod to the Park Hyatt brand’s 40th year in operation—the hotel is once again taking hospitality to new levels with today’s launch of the Manhattan Sky Suite, now the highest Central Park-facing suite in town.

Located on the 59th floor of One57, and accessed by private elevator directly from the lobby, the 4,200-square-foot sanctuary has been designed by Jeffrey Beers International with a refined, Upper East Side residence-inspired aesthetic. Topped by eleven-foot ceilings are three bedrooms, each appointed with contemporary furnishings, Frette linens and marble bathrooms with walk-in showers, soaking tubs, and Le Labo products. The master bedroom also features a walk-in closet that, through a partnership with Nordstrom’s new NYC flagship, can be stocked with seasonal clothing and accessories prior to your stay. (In-suite personal stylish services are also available.)

Elsewhere, find a chef’s kitchen outfitted with Miele appliances, an Assouline-curated library, and a Grand Salon in which the living and dining areas are separated by a glass-enclosed gas fireplace. Art work selected by the hotel’s curator, Erica Samuels of Samuels Creative & Co., is found throughout the suite, as are floor-to-ceiling windows framing unobstructed, 360-degree views of the park and city skyline. In addition to the Nordstrom styling option, the suite comes with cushy services like a dedicated butler, a private chef, daily breakfast, and BLADE helicopter transfers from and to the airport. Up to six suite guests can also enjoy a 60-minute treatment at the hotel’s Spa Nalai, home to an indoor salt water swimming pool playing an underwater playlist designed by the experts at Carnegie Hall. Rates for the Manhattan Sky Suite are available upon request; a minimum length of stay applies.