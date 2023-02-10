The 24/7 Caviar Hotline at This New York Hotel Lets You Enjoy Ossetra on Demand

Park Lane New York sure knows how to treat its guests. The luxury hotel only just unveiled an extravagant Super Bowl package centered around caviar and cognac. Now, the Billionaire’s Row property has introduced a new service dedicated to a beloved delicacy.

Allow us to introduce the Caviar Hotline, a new 24/7 service that gives you on-demand access to the finest caviar. Once settled into your room or suite, all you have to do is dial “5” on the phone and an attendant will bring the tasty treats straight to your room.

The specialty menu consists of small and large tins of Petrossian Royal Ossetra Caviar. It is said to have a delicate structure with a perfectly balanced bouquet of flavors reminiscent of the sea and fresh walnuts. Other lite bites on offer include smoked salmon blinis with caviar and creme fraiche, caviar nachos and deviled eggs topped with—you guessed it—caviar.

As for drinks, guests can choose between Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Champagne or an ice-cold vodka shooter. For the unversed, it’s an age-old Russian tradition to pair vodka with caviar. The entire menu is available around the clock, too, so you never have to worry about going without your bubbly or blinis.

The menu includes lite bites like caviar nachos. Park Lane New York

“The balance of accessibility and luxury is at the heart of our experiences at Park Lane New York and this offering is the perfect blend—24/7 access for every hotel guest to one of the most iconic luxuries, caviar,” Jeff Toscano, executive vice president of luxury and lifestyle hotels at Highgate, the hotel’s management group, told Robb Report via email.

The ritzy five-star hotel, which recently underwent an epic $80 million renovation, has a range of rooms and suites available for all manner of travelers. The highlight is the Belvedere Suite. Perched atop the hotel on the 45th floor, the two-bedroom penthouse pairs decidedly lavish decor with epic views of the Big Apple.

If you want to venture outside of your comfy suite, however, the hotel is launching a caviar happy hour at Harry’s New York Bar this month. Running every day between 5 and 7 pm, it will offer a full menu of caviar dishes.

Oh, and just in case you need a refresher on the delicacy, the Robb Report Caviar Explainer covers all the basics.