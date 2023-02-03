NYC’s Park Lane Hotel Wants You to Watch the Super Bowl From a Penthouse Suite Filled With Cognac and Caviar

Park Lane New York and Louis XIII want to help you make this Super Bowl one for the ages. The duo has announced an epic experience to ensure football fans celebrate the big game in style, because, well, who doesn’t want to watch the Eagles and Chiefs over caviar and cognac?

A private transfer will take you and your crew to the ritzy five-star hotel where you’ll settle into the Belvedere Suite on the 45th floor. The two-bedroom penthouse, which spans a total of 1,750 square feet, was recently refreshed as part of the hotel’s $80 million renovation. The new media room features a 75-inch TV, immersive surround sound and theater-style seating for up to 15. Think of it as your private football theater. The suite also sports a private balcony with panoramic views of Central Park, should you need a breather at half-time.

Living room. Park Lane Hotel

Before the night kicks off, however, a Louis XIII ambassador will lead a special cognac toast. The pours will continue for the rest of the night—out of a Baccarat decanter, no less. You’ll sip from personalized engraved glassware, too, which you can take home afterward as a keepsake. If you need a break from cognac, you can switch to bubbly; the package includes unlimited Champagne for the duration of the night.

When hunger strikes, there will be a Petrossian Caviar bar in the suite. There will also be upscale riffs on game-day favorites, like spicy chicken sliders, truffle popcorn and carnitas nachos. The suite itself sleeps up to four people, but the package provides food and drinks for up to 15.

“Most of what we program at Park Lank New York is designed to be inclusive and accessible, we took this opportunity to do something a bit more over the top, finding a perfect partner in Louis XIII,” Prince A. Sanders, managing director of Park Lane New York, told Robb Report. “It’s also the perfect debut package for the Belvedere Suite and it’s unique media room, which has yet to offered to the public.”

You’ll need to move fast as Patrick Mahomes to score this experience, though. Reservations must be made by February 6 for check-in on February 11 or 12. Since this is only a one-night affair, the hotel is offering rooms or suites at a special rate if you wish to extend your stay. Requests should be sent to experiences@parklanenewyork.com.

Rates for the package start at $50,000 per group for one night.

Click here to see the Belvedere Suite in photos.