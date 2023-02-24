Designer Paul Smith Created a Stylish New Suite in One of London’s Most Storied Hotels—Here’s a Look Inside

Sir Paul Smith is bringing his classic yet whimsical style to the grand dame of London.

The legendary British designer has created a new signature suite for Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair that is reflective of his eclectic taste. Sir Paul started his eponymous label in a pokey shop in Nottingham in 1970 but now has 130 boutiques and counting across the globe. The Brit is known for pairing traditional cuts with a multi-hued stripe motif. Similarly, his namesake suite is undeniably playful yet honors the hotel’s heritage.

“Being asked to design a space for such an iconic Mayfair institution is a great privilege—and I’ve had a great deal of fun in the process,” Smith said in a statement.

First opened in 1837, Brown’s is considered London’s oldest hotel. The Mayfair haunt was purchased by Rocco Forte Hotels in 2003 and treated to a multimillion-dollar refurbishment a year later. The family-run hospitality outfit, which now helms 14 hotels and resorts worldwide, has since developed a classical-contemporary style within the 115-key property that incorporates a touch of the unexpected. The preeminent Kipling Suite, for instance, features jungle-inspired decor that pays homage to Rudyard Kipling (the author of The Jungle Book). The partnership with Smith came about quite naturally; apparently, Rocco Forte’s director of design Olga Polizzi frequently visits Smith’s Albemarle Street flagship, as it’s just a few steps from Brown’s.

Olga Polizzi and Sir Paul Smith Rocco Forte Hotels

Every detail of the suite was meticulously finessed by Smith and Polizzi. Several pieces, such as the Christopher Simon Sykes artwork or the 1970s leather chair by Mario Bellini, were sourced from Sir Paul’s personal office at the brand’s Covent Garden headquarters. The designer also curated a small library of art and design books for culture vultures to devour.

Several of Smith’s notable collaborations can also be found within the space. The sofas, tables and leather goods, for example, come from the designer’s Everyday Life collection with luxury furniture company DePadova. The lighting hails from a partnership with Anglepoise, while the blankets, headboards and rugs come from a collab with Maharam. You will, of course, spot a few pieces from Smith’s own homeware collection that was released last year. Select items are available for purchase, too.

The sitting room. Rocco Forte Hotels

Other quirky highlights include banana-shaped door handles, a robot figurine made from a vintage camera and a custom dog sculpture that resembles Sir Paul’s first canine shopkeeper. In terms of layout, the suite offers an expansive sitting room with its own dining area, a spacious bedroom with a king-size bed and a large bathroom with a tub and built-in TV. You’ll also enjoy views over the always-buzzy Dover Street.

“Just like Browns does with its rooms, we design every Paul Smith shop differently to celebrate the area’s individuality, which is just one of the reasons the project appealed to me,” the designer adds. “On a more personal level, I’m so pleased we’ve been able to include objects that inspire me personally and I hope, in turn, they’ll inspire the suite’s guests.”

The Paul Smith Suite starts at roughly $6,660 (£5,500) per night.