Come to the Peninsula Hong Kong for the Suite. Stay for the Brand-New 60-Foot Yacht

The Peninsula Hotels brand takes transportation seriously: Its fleet of emerald green Rolls-Royces—some of which compete in Japan’s annual Rally Nippon—is a prime example. Its flagship Hong Kong property also features a dedicated helicopter, ready to whisk you to the airport and back should arrivals and departures via Rolls-Royce be too inconspicuous for you (a perk that helped the property snag a Robb Report Best of the Best nod in 1999). Now that very hotel is hitting the water, adding a slick Sunseeker Manhattan 60 yacht to its fleet.

If Hong Kong doesn’t immediately strike most Americans as an ideal yachting destination, the location’s new 62-foot-long yacht is actually one of the best ways to see the city—and the 200 islands that surround it. As a guest of the hotel, you can charter the Peninsula Yacht exclusively for a minimum of four hours, jetting out from Victoria Harbour to visit traditional fishing villages on Cheung Chau Island or heading over to Tung Lung Chau for a day of rock climbing. And, if you’ve got an insider connection, be sure to stop off at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club on tiny Middle Island. There, you’ll get a peek into the booming local yachting culture, along with spectacular views of the city and some of the best (and most private) beaches in the area.

While aboard, you’ll have free rein in the spacious interiors—done up in classic Peninsula style—including a split-level saloon and two spacious cabins with en suite bathrooms belowdecks, should you need a catnap or a shower after taking a dive off of the boat’s hydraulic swimming platform into the South China Sea. You can also arrange to have special amenities brought on board, including massage therapy by the Peninsula Spa. Should you wish to book a special event, catered dining from the property’s award-winning restaurants can also be organized.

If you don’t want to splash out on a private charter, you can experience the yacht in the evening aboard the Harbour Sunset and Symphony of Lights cruises. During both two-hour cruises, just 15 guests will enjoy canapés and free-flowing glasses of bubbly as they watch the skyscrapers lining Victoria Harbour flicker to life. A lush way to kick off—or bring to a close—any Hong Kong trip.