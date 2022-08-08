First Look: The New Two-Story Penthouses in The Madrid Edition Hotel Each Have a Private Pool

Barcelona may once have been considered the best city for luxury travelers, but Spain’s capital is now a top contender thanks to the new and reimagined five-star luxury hotels.

Brands including the Four Seasons, Rosewood Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, JW Marriott, and The Edition are elevating the city’s offerings for well-heeled travelers. Of these, the Madrid Edition is proving just how luxe—and big—it can get with the reveal of its two penthouses, the largest suites in the city. The hotel opened earlier this year and has 200 rooms, two restaurants led by award-winning chefs, three bar concepts, and Madrid’s largest rooftop pool. This is the second hotel in Spain from hotelier Ian Schrager (the other located in Barcelona).

Priced at $15,300 per night, the two penthouses, called the Madrid Penthouse and the Opera Penthouse, have the best views of any room in the hotel with west-facing sunset vistas and prime views of the city’s iconic architecture. Each penthouse spread across two floors with double-height floor-to-ceiling windows. The lower level features the entertaining spaces, designed by John Pawson and Francois Champsaur, while the top floor features the sumptuous bedrooms.

“When you’re staying in a city, one of greatest and rarest luxuries is space in which to move freely, but also space to breathe, which has to do with the quality of proportion, light and atmosphere,” says designer John Pawson. “The fact that you can experience this condition of intense serenity whilst also feeling intimately connected with the iconic skyline of Madrid makes these penthouses very special.”

The Madrid Penthouse is the largest at 4,950 square feet and has a private outdoor infinity pool, a panoramic terrace, lush landscaping outside, and one bedroom with a residential-like walk-in wardrobe. Meanwhile, the Opera Penthouse sprawls over 3,110 square feet and has a secluded terrace, infinity pool, and incredible views. This penthouse can be combined with two adjoining suites. Both feature generous, light-filled living spaces, as well as a butler’s pantry. Expect a light, neutral color palette and custom furnishings with natural textures of linen, limestone, and timber. There are many design details, including a backlit bed headboard custom-made from plaster.

WATCH

Guests staying in either penthouse will be transferred to and from the hotel in the hotel’s luxury limousine and be able to access the luxury car during the stay. By booking a penthouse, guests will also receive the Penthouse Wellness offering of an hour-long Edition Signature Massage and bespoke personal training sessions in the comfort of your suite or in the hotel’s gym.

No matter which penthouse you choose, expect stunning views of Madrid’s historic city center, including the Plaza España, Plaza de Las Descalzas, and the architectural landmark Palacio Real.

The penthouses also have separate living areas, dining rooms, and a kitchenette separate from the butler’s pantry. The beds have custom Italian linens and, as this is The Edition, there are amenities with Le Labo’s signature scent made exclusively for the brand.

The rest of the hotel is quite impressive, with a lovely five-suite spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and Latin restaurants, one helmed by acclaimed chefs Enrique Olvera and Diego Muñoz out of Mexico and the other by Astrid Y Gaston out of Lima, Peru. The hotel has an exceptionally chic, yet contemporary design and is made for the most sophisticated of travelers.