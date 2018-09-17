Spend the Night in an Art Gallery (Ben Stiller Not Included)

With its showstopping interior design, carefully preserved 18th-century architecture, and chic arts-inspired suites, Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel is already an ideal home base for art lovers (or, let’s be honest, really anyone with a penchant for the finer things in life) in the City of Light. But now the property has tapped Emmanuel Perrotin to dial up its arts appreciation factor, giving guests the chance to sleep inside one of his expertly curated exhibitions.

Perrotin—whose namesake galleries are known for pushing boundaries and launching stars in Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and New York (we’d suggest checking out the latter’s Daniel Ashram show this month)—was given free rein over one of the property’s seven Ateliers d’Artistes suites. The resulting Le Poéte Suite, which is available to book through the end of the year, is a Perrotin gallery writ small.

The original Chahan Minassian interiors (a mix of sleek contemporary decor and classically opulent accents) serve as a foil for a couple of surreal pieces: Takashi Murakami’s Naked Me Contemplates Death and Klara Kristalova’s Summer sculpture—both of which playfully offset the decidedly classic furniture in the bedroom. A moody painting by Gregor Hildebrandt and photography titled Whole Days Would Be Spent Under the Spell of B, or C, or W by Sophie Calle—an artist, along with Murakami, that Perrotin helped elevate to the forefront of the auction and gallery circuit—are also peppered throughout the 650-square-foot space.

And while some of the pieces are shielded by protective glass, guests settling into Le Poéte will, for the most part, get to experience what it is like to live alongside works from some of the preeminent artists of the day. Many pieces, like Xaiver Veilhan’s Alice sculpture, are displayed casually—in this case, the small blue figure simply sits on the bar area’s marble countertop—giving guests an unguarded chance to experience the work at their own pace, an exceedingly chic test-drive of sorts.

If they like what they see, guests can hop over to Perrotin Paris in the Marais neighborhood to take a spin through the gallery’s full collection. Or, they can heed Perrotin’s advice (he is also one of the newest faces of Rosewood’s Curator Program) and head out on an arts-focused tour of the city. His top suggestions? Skip heavy hitters like the Centre Pompidou or the Palais de Tokyo in favor of under-the-radar favorites like Musée Guimet for a deep dive into Asian art, or head over to Musée de la Chasse for a look at traditional depictions of sportsmanship. Then, round out the day with healthy fare at Wild & the Moon and a cocktail back at Crillon’s plush Les Ambassadeurs bar.