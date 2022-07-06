Electric Carmaker Polestar Just Built a Space-Age Treehouse in Finland

It looks like Polestar is branching out of the car industry.

The Swedish marque, best known for its revolutionary EVs, has just unveiled a luxe new treehouse in the forests of Finland. Dubbed Koja, the next-gen dwelling was conceived by Finnish designer Kristian Talvitie and received an honorable mention in the 2021 Polestar Design contest. The automaker was so impressed, in fact, that it decided to bring Koja to life.

“We were fascinated by the idea and how it translates our brand values into a different environment,” Polestar’s head of design Maximilian Missoni said in a statement.

Indeed, Koja encapsulates the marque’s design language and sustainability ethos by minimizing the use of materials and energy while maximizing the overall experience with a few luxury touches.

Located in the village of Fiskars, the elevated oasis is attached to a tree trunk just below the canopy and features a panoramic glazed façade that provides prime woodland views.

Talvitie worked with the Polestar Design team and the folks at Finnish firm Ultra to turn the initial design into a reality. The structure itself was built from sustainable materials, such as locally sourced wood and wool, which help it blend in with the natural environment. At the same time, it has a futuristic aesthetic that stands out from the surroundings, kind of like one of Polestar’s cars.

Koja aims to redefine sustainable travel by reducing the need for travel in the first place. Essentially, the treehouse gives guests a chance to fully experience nature without having to take a long trip into the wilderness. At the very least, it shows how groundbreaking green design can be applied across industries.

Koja is the first Polestar Design Contest submission to ever be realized IRL. The treehouse is also part of the House by an Architect exhibition at this year’s Fiskars Village Art & Design Biennale. Wrapping up in September, the show highlights seven mini-homes. The other six can even be rented through Airbnb. If you want to sleep amid the treetops, though, check out these 12 luxury treehouses.

Check out more photos below: