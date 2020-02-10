A Porcelain Heir’s Mansion Is Now Paris’s Newest (and Most Private) Boutique Hotel

When envisioning its first hotel, international villa company The Collection had some very specific criteria in mind. “We were looking to offer a unique Parisian mansion with incredible interiors, a sense of detail (and) ultra-personal butler service,” explains Jacques Oudinot, Directeur General/CEO of the company. All that—and more—has come to life at Hotel Particulier Villeroy Paris, opened in January in the tony 8th arrondissement, a street over from Avenue Montaigne. Featuring just 11 rooms, suites and apartments, the intimate hotel is set in a mansion originally built in 1908 for Nicolas Lucien Villeroy, a member of the family that founded fine porcelain company Villeroy & Boch.

Recently designated an historic monument, the mansion’s lavish original interior elements are still on view, from the elaborate plasterwork ceiling in the Suite Lescot (which also features a knockout view of the Eiffel Tower) and the gilded, intricate wrought iron banisters lining the curving marble stairs to the carved wood paneling in the restaurant. But while the setting may be vintage, the design and furnishings in the rooms are contemporary, creating an overall chic Parisian pied-a-terre feel; think curved velour chairs and couches in grays, pale blues and beiges created by the Italian company Promemoria, chandeliers of alabaster globes created by Atelier Alain Ellouz, and tech like Apple TVs and Vimes sound systems.

As Oudinot notes, the details, too, are all top of the line. Guests sleep on $20,000 handmade, featherbed-topped mattresses from British company Vispring, get their caffeine from Nespresso Zenuis machines covered in leather that matches the color scheme of each room, and indulge in breakfast croissants from the pâtissier Boulom that have been baked in an atypical shape—square like cinnamon buns—to ensure flaky, buttery perfection. In-room toiletries have been custom-made by 19th century perfumer L’Officine Universelle Buly, which also created many of the treatments—and the organic products—used in the sleek two-room spa, which leads out to a heated terrace.

In the Trente-Trois restaurant, Michelin-starred Chef Sebastien Sanjou crafts refined French fare in an intimate, clubby setting, while the Bar Jean Goujon serves cocktails, bubbles, and a curated selection of Japanese whiskey under original gold leaf molding. Add to that 24-hour butler service, and the whole place feels more like a members-only club than a hotel—which is probably its most important element. Along with a location on a quiet side street, rooms that can be connected (to take over a whole floor), and apartments with marble-lined kitchens, the hotel size is small enough to take over exclusively, to ensure the ultimate in privacy. With the French Open approaching, one tennis VIP is apparently considering doing just that. Rates start at €860.