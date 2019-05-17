From Pop Art to 18th-Century French Design, These Plush Private Villas Each Pay Tribute to a Different Art Movement

Since opening Viña Vik on 11,000 acres in the undulating Millahue Valley of Chile in 2014, Alex and Carrie Vik have earned barrels of accolades for their wine and its hotel companion, Vik Chile. This spring, Puro Vik welcomes guests to 19 new glass casas cantilevered over a hillside, each dedicated to a singular artistic movement or other spirited theme. The translucent (though exceedingly private) villas immerse guests in, say, 18th-century French design, Roy Lichtenstein and Pop art, even holographic art (pack the Ambien for that one). Hard to choose, but we suggest booking the Letras villa, which takes the concept of play as a starting point. Of the boxing-glove chair picked up at auction in France that commands center stage, Alex says: “We loved the playful design and thought it would be a powerful piece juxtaposed with the grand panoramic views one enjoys while lounging on it.”

Feeling less mischievous? Check into the Hiroshige villa, awash in traditional Japanese decor—washi-paper walls and tatami mats—amplified by priceless works from 19th-century painter Utagawa Hiroshige, the last great master of ukiyo-e (translated roughly to “pictures of the floating world”), whose works are rarely seen outside of museums. “When I first saw these paintings, I did not know Hiroshige’s art but was struck by the level of detail, delicacy, serenity, and beauty in each piece,” says Carrie. You could spend most of your day soaking in the views inside your precisely curated villa, but the Viks recommend soaking outside, too: Each casa has its own plein air tub large enough for two, carefully positioned to frame the dramatic natural setting. For those hoping for a little more activity, the complex also offers two restaurants, Milla Milla and the Pavilion, as well as the Vik Wine Spa and guided horseback rides through the valley—all decidedly more than just time fillers. Vik Chile villas from $1,100 per night.