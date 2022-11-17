This $1 Million Formula 1 Package May Be the Most Luxurious Way to Watch the 2023 Grand Prix

Gear up, folks: This one-in-a-lifetime offering will allow you to experience a Formula 1 Grand Prix like never before.

For $1 million, you and all your F1-loving friends can indulge in a five-day journey surrounding the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, thanks to an offering from the racing series and the Wynn Las Vegas. The package, which includes all-access passes to events surrounding the auto competition plus a variety of exclusive experiences, is tailored for a group of six people. The race itself will take place from November 16 to 18 next year.

One of the grandest portions of the package includes exclusive entry to the members-only Wynn Grid Club located inside the F1 Paddock Club, where you’ll enjoy backstage access—strictly reserved for VIPs—along the track. You will also have priority admission to star-studded opening ceremonies held at the hotel, from a glamorous red-carpet viewing to a grand kick-off party that are both normally reserved for invite-only patrons.

One of the marble en suite bathrooms inside the Encore duplex. Wynn Las Vegas

The party continues at your accommodation in Wynn’s top digs—the 5,829-square-foot two-story Encore is a three-bedroom duplex that has its own 24-hour butler service, who will tend to all your needs during the trip. Each room has its own marble en suite bath with a deep-soaking whirlpool tub. The lodging rounds out its amenities with a billiard room, a gym and a powder room. Upon arrival for your four-night stay at the hotel, you’ll receive a lavish welcome with a glass of Dom Pérignon and a selection of caviar. There will also be a dedicated ambassador to assist you with any queries you may have regarding the racing events—and they’ll make any restaurant or nightclub reservations during your stay.

The once-in-a-lifetime package includes dinner at Delilah. Wynn Las Vegas

For one of your meals, you’ll be heading to Delilah, one of the Wynn’s top dining destinations, for a curated dinner menu prepped executive chef Joshua Smith, with more Dom Pérignon, of course. Your whole squad will also receive a complimentary spa and salon treatment to feel refreshed and stylish for the main events. During breaks from the race, you’ll have time to tee off in a complimentary round of golf at the iconic Wynn Golf Club. As a sweet parting gift, you’ll receive a lifetime membership to Wynn’s Private Access program that offers on-site perks at all the brand’s properties. And, as an extra bonus, with each package sold, the hotel will donate $100,000 to local charities.

“We’ve partnered with F1 to curate an exclusive selection of premium race experiences that provide fans with unmatched access to race week events, as well as Wynn’s world-class amenities,” Brian Gullbrants, president of Wynn Las Vegas, said in a statement. “The official F1 all-access race experience is the perfect example of the bespoke experiences we seek to offer our guests.”

A limited number of packages, officially called the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Million Dollar All-Access Experience, are available and on sale now at the Wynn’s website.