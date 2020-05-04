Robb Recommends: How Zero Halliburton Is Helping Frontline Healthcare Workers With its Latest Carry-On

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

Over the course of the last week, the frontline healthcare workers housed at The Four Seasons New York have been treated to a surprise gift: a bright yellow Zero Halliburton carry-on suitcase filled with goods both essential (KN95 masks) and pampering (including Gillette and Venus shaving products, LAFCO soaps, This Works pillow sprays and shower gels, and Endure under-eye gel pads.) The gift was part of the premium luggage brand’s Covid-19-related Mission Sun project, which also included a recent sale that benefited Feed the Frontlines, International Medical Corps and Direct Relief. While the sale is over, consumers can still show their support for the brand’s charitable initiatives by purchasing the same case that was part of the gift drop: the Zero Halliburton Carry-On Travel Case in Sun—a color that was just introduced in the Spring 2020 collection.

Part of the Edge Lightweight Collection, the sleek carry-on—along with many of the brand’s other products—was recently re-designed by award-winning Brooklyn-based consultancy PENSA as part of Zero Halliburton’s move to modernize and upgrade its iconic luggage. (The 82-year-old company was the first to introduce aluminum suitcases back in 1938.) The new version of the hard-sided clam-shell case features patent-pending structural touches such as ZH Concave Edging™, which helps mitigate the potential for damage to the case; ZH Chassis™, which supports the specially made wheel system and ensures the case will easily slide into overhead bins and car trunks; and Scalloped Grip Handles crafted to feel like a luxury sport watch strap. Custom-made latches, logo badges, interiors and monogram-ready magnetized ID tags are also part of the new models.

In addition to the cheery yellow color, the Spring 2020 collection includes hues such as sage and blue camo, as well as classic options like black, navy and gray. The carry-ons are available in both Continental and International sizes.

