Richard Branson’s Moskito Island Unveils a New Party-Ready Estate With Club Lighting and a DJ Booth

Richard Branson‘s Moskito Island just got more entertaining.



The private Caribbean retreat, which Robb Report visited earlier this year, has unveiled the new Village Estate, a cottage-style residence perched on the western tip of the island and poised to offer up epic parties.

The spacious property, which joins eight other estates on the island, offers nine bedrooms that can accommodate up to 18 guests. Each room has a private ensuite bathroom, a living room space and its own outdoor terrace. The primary suite, the grand dame of the estate, takes things up a notch with a 360-degree wrap-around terrace and private pool access.

The primary suite at the Village Estate has a 360-degree wraparound terrace. Moskito Island

While the Village offers plenty of luxury, it was clearly designed with nightlife in mind. It’s outfitted with a state-of-the-art lighting and a sound system that would rival a Miami club. A hidden DJ booth, meanwhile, lights up at night and overlooks the two-story infinity pool and a communal bar area. The pool area is lined with palm trees and comes with a submerged dry lounge, water slide, swim-up bar. A second pool connected to the primary suite. There’s also an onsite pizza oven so you can munch of freshly made slices for that 3 am snack.

From the bar, guests follow LED lighting and an audio-synced spiral staircase to arrive at the rooftop terrace which, in theory, could double as a dance floor. When it comes time to wind down from the festivities, you’ll be able to relax rockstar-style in a cantilevered, glass-bottomed hot tub (although this feature won’t be ready until 2023).

DJ booth. Moskito Island

“The debut of The Village is the next phase in the continuous evolution of Moskito Island—a private island escape unlike any other,” Virgin Limited Edition’s CEO Jon Brown said in a press statement. “Moskito Island knows no limit when it comes to providing incomparable, luxurious moments and adding The Village to our collection further amplifies our position as the leaders of luxury in the Caribbean.”



That party starts tonight, DJ not included.

Rates for the Village start at $19,000 per night.

Click here to see The Village at Moskito Island in photos.