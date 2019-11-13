Ritz-Carlton Returns to Australia With a New Hotel in Perth

Perth has been seeing a tourism boom lately, as more visitors are venturing to the “the world’s most isolated capital”—whose fortunes came courtesy of the mining industry—to enjoy revived cultural, culinary, and hospitality scenes, and to use the city as a jumping off point to explore scenic Western Australia and the Margaret River wine region. On November 15, more evidence of this boom will be revealed with the official opening of The Ritz-Carlton Perth, Australia’s first Ritz-Carlton in nearly two decades. With this opening, Perth is getting a jump on more established tourists spots like Melbourne and Sydney, both of which will welcome Ritz-Carlton outposts in the coming years.

“We are very excited to bring the legendary service and exceptional luxury of the Ritz-Carlton brand back to Australia,” says Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton. “Perth has so much to offer the luxury traveler, from its stunning landscapes to its superior produce and wine, (and we are) looking forward to providing guests with enriching experiences that are deeply ingrained in the destination.”

To that end, the 18-story, 205-room hotel aims to pay homage to the location with numerous nods to the culture and geography. Set along the Elizabeth Quay riverfront in Perth’s Central Business District, the tower (and is neighboring residential twin) was designed by architects Cottee Parker to feature a pink mirrored glass-lined exterior that reflects the Swan River sunlight, and that evokes the Argyle pink diamond that’s found in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Interior designers Lombard & Jack also pulled inspiration from the state, in touches like the native florals that adorn each room and the sparkling chandelier above the lobby, which has 275 lights to recall the cascading Karijini gorge in the northern Pilbara region. Perhaps the finest touch, though, is the artwork found throughout the property, which was curated by the local Linton and Kay Galleries; much of it depicts painted, aerial views of WA’s bold, colorful landscapes, as interpreted by regional artists.

At the ground floor Hearth Restaurant, 2018 Western Australia Chef of the Year Jed Gerrard further celebrates local culture by utilizing the Aboriginal tradition of hearth-style fireplace cooking to both smoke and dehydrate his dishes, resulting in high-quality—but still accessible—fare designed to please both visitors and “Perthies.” More eats can be enjoyed on the fifth floor, where the Songbird terrace bar serves cocktails and shared plates alongside a firepit, infinity pool, and views of the Swan River. A spa with vitality pools and saunas—all with city and park views—a gym, and a sixth-floor club lounge with dedicated chef and concierge round out the facilities. Suites start at $939 AUD per night; the 18th-floor Ritz-Carlton Suite starts at $4,599 AUD per night.