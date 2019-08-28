The Ritz-Carlton Central Park’s $50,000 Nightcap Comes With Signature Cocktails and a Stay in the Royal Suite

With renovation of its Royal Suite finally complete, the Ritz-Carlton Central Park is ready for a drink and it hopes you’ll join them—so much so the hotel has christened a new package to make it happen.

The famed Manhattan hotel, located just steps from one of the world’s most iconic parks, is celebrating its self-described “reawakening” with a new deluxe $50,000 Nightcap package. The package includes a two-night stay in the five-star hotel’s most glamorous suite and—you guessed it—a couple of very special late night cocktails.

With those nightcaps giving the package its name, it would appear the hotel spared no expense in ensuring that the concoctions are an experience in and of themselves. Choices reportedly include the Casa Dragones Joven tequila and Dom Pérignon Champagne-based “Blue Diamond,” the “Smoky Old Fashioned,” the Belvedere Ginger Zest vodka and honey syrup-based “Honey-Ginger Infusion” and the Hennessy XO and Suze Gentiane liqueur-based “Fleur de ‘Lees.’” The drinks will be served in a set of engraved keepsake crystal glasses in collaboration with Lalique.

Of course, as extravagant as the cocktails may be, they don’t quite overshadow the elegantly restored Royal Suite. Lavishly appointed with custom-made furniture and a specially curated New York-centric art collection, the expansive space has plenty of room for entertaining, including two stylish living rooms, an office study, a dining room with room for 12, a bespoke bar and kitchenette, along with two-and-half Carrara marble bathrooms. There are also two bedrooms, both of which feature a king-sized bed. The master bedroom also has its own lounge area, a massive walk-in closet and a giant bathroom with separate soaking tub and dual rain shower heads. The entire suite offers beautiful a breathtaking panoramic view of Sixth Avenue and the park and there’s even a telescope to help one fully take in the city’s nighttime beauty. There’s also personal butler service available upon request.

Along with accommodations in the hotel’s chicest suite, you’ll be treated to two ensuite nighttime rejuvenation treatments by La Prairie Spa, in-room breakfast, two Slip silk sleep masks and a $200 credit to Contour, the hotel’s on-site gastro lounge. If you want to get away from the city, you’ll also have use of the house car for the day.

Those interested in joining the Ritz-Carlton for a nightcap can book the Royal Suite by emailing CentralParkERS@ritzcarlton.com. The package starts at $50,000, but can be pushed higher if guests want to make their stay in the hotel even more decadent. Check out more photos of the Royal Suite below: