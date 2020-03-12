Robb Recommends: A NYC Hotel Experience That Preps Your Face for Travel

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

As hotels all over the world introduce new fitness offerings, one New York City spot is hooking guests up with a workout of another kind. Through a new partnership with innovative skincare studio FaceGym (marking the beauty brand’s first-ever collaboration with a hotel), the all-suite Conrad New York Midtown is helping guests address pre- and post-travel skin health with in-room products and an exclusive “workout” session for the face that helps combat the negative effects of being 30,000 feet in the air—and, as I discovered, is also extremely relaxing in the process.

Available to guests booking any suite category (the price will be bundled in with the room rate), the FaceGym Experience begins upon arrival to the room, where you’ll find a kit filled with travel-sized versions of FaceGym’s four Training Sticks; designed to be applied before a heat-generating activity (such as working out or a stint in a sauna), each stick targets a different skincare issue, from congestion to dehydration. Also included in the kit is a Face Ball (a rubber ball that can be used to massage the facial muscles—which FaceGym dubs “face yoga”), while the suite is stocked with healthy drinks like Vita Coco, Flow Water and house-made mixed berry juice, and packets of Vital Protein Collagen Peptides, all of which support overall skin health.

Then, before their departure, guests will be ferried via roundtrip car service to one of FaceGym’s three Manhattan locations for a treatment session. (I opted to do my session upon arrival instead, as I’d just come off over 24-hours of air travel and needed the hydration help more immediately.) The 50-minute service includes a brief initial consultation, followed by a 35-minute face workout, which consists of the application of a serum and other conductive products, then a thorough face massage using hands, the Face Ball, and electrical tools; each technique is designed to promote lymphatic drainage, lifting, contouring, and sculpting effects.

After that, you’ll receive 10-minutes of high-pressure frozen CO2 (aka cryo-therapy) via a machine that’s loud and not the most pleasant, but definitely plumps skin and locks-in deep hydration before a flight. Even though the services are conducted in the open (not in a private room), the overall experience is relaxing and stress-relieving and—together with the goodies found in the Conrad suites—a healthy boost for both post- and pre-travel skin. Rates for the FaceGym package start at $700, including a one-night stay in a suite (with the option to upgrade to Premium Suites), the in-room amenities, round-trip car service to and from a FaceGym, and the face workout treatment.

Buy Now: $700+