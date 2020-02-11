This Romantic $60,000 Package Will Have You Living Like Old Hollywood Royalty in Puerto Vallarta

Before it was the lively resort town (and expat hub) that it is today, Puerto Vallarta was just a quiet hamlet on Mexico’s western coast—making it an ideal spot for anyone looking to hide away from prying eyes. In the 1960’s, that’s exactly why it appealed to Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who at the time were at the height of their tabloid popularity. To escape from the attention, the couple purchased a mansion in the hills above town, using it as both their love nest while they filmed The Night of the Iguana and a place to welcome their Hollywood pals. Today, the mansion—now known as Casa Kimberly —is swanky nine-suite boutique hotel where, thanks to an exclusive new package, guests can experience some idyllic romance for themselves.

Presented with jet service PrivateFly, the luxe weekend for two starts with a private flight to Puerto Vallarta aboard the Bombardier Global Express, complete with champagne toast and a customized menu of your favorite foods. Once you land, the PrivateFly team will escort you to a 1960’s classic car or limo for the drive to your weekend retreat, where you’ll check in to the Elizabeth Taylor Suite. Accessible via a private elevator, the 2,500 square-foot suite is decorated with fine art and antiques, and includes a private terrace, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and Taylor’s original heart-shaped, pink marble tub.

Spend the next three days enjoying private yoga sessions on the terrace, a couple’s spa treatment at the CK Spa, and Casa Kimberly’s signature margaritas, best sipped while watching the water ripple on Banderas Bay. The team from Casa Kimberly’s restaurant, the Iguana Restaurant & Tequila Bar, will also create a customized menu for a candlelit dinner on the suite’s terrace—which will be served along with a serenade from a mariachi band. The getaway will be capped off with a romantic, Champagne-fueled sunset sail before you board the PrivateFly jet back home. The package itinerary is available until April 30th, 2020; rates start at $60,015 for two guests. To book, call PrivateFly at 866-726-1222.