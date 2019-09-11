The New Rosewood Bangkok Hotel Is a Temple of Modern Style

In a city teeming with delectable cuisine, ornate temples, and rich culture, there are always a multitude of reasons to vacation in Bangkok. For the discerning traveler, there’s also the added perk of just about every luxury hotel brand having an outpost in the buzzy metropolis. In advance of an upcoming surge of even more extravagant accommodations entering the Thai capital, Rosewood is kicking things off on an stylish note.

On the commercial and social thoroughfare of Phloen Chit Road, Rosewood Bangkok sits in a building comprised of two sloped towers joined together in a unique shape inspired by wai, the Thai gesture of pressing your hands together in greeting. Once you pass its guarded entrance, you’re welcomed with walls of vegetation, a fitting prelude to the urban sanctuary that’s tucked away within the 30-story building.

In keeping with Rosewood’s more residential approach to the hotel industry, this property—as Thomas Harlander, managing director of Rosewood Bangkok, puts it—“gives you a sawasdee (“hello” in Thai) with an invisible hug.” To further drive home a sense of intimacy, there are just 159 accommodations, with no more than 12 rooms per floor. The crown jewels here are the three “Houses,” which span more than 2,000 square-feet and boast balconies with plunge pools, an unparalleled offering in the city. Even if you don’t stay in one of those highly coveted digs, you’ll still receive the comforts of Frette linens, a plush sitting area, floor-to-ceiling windows, and Dyson hair dryers.

To offer a respite from the bustling streets, the hotel features a 10-story waterfall that cascades into a saltwater lap pool. For further rest and relaxation, head over to the full-floor Sense spa, which has created experiences that pull from Thailand’s healing culture. The ultimate splurge is the six-hour Krung Thep Heritage treatment, which includes a visit to Wat Pho to learn about traditional Thai herbs and their therapeutic purposes; a boat road along the Chao Phraya River to Wat Arun for a Buddhist blessing; and a 90-minute massage to sooth the body. If you’re short on time, there are also plenty of other special options, such as Chong Bum Bud, which draws from the Chong tribe’s knowledge of a “massage line” in the body to release tension and stress.

The property also houses a number of dining venues. There’s Lakorn European Brasserie, an all-day spot for Western dishes, Thai specialties, and afternoon tea with a French twist. For a light meal, G&O, which stands for “green and organic,” serves up healthy bites next to the pool; by early next year, Harlander hopes to make the entire menu plant-based and featuring only sustainable and local ingredients. If you’re in search of more Eastern flavors, the upscale Nan Bei specializes in Southern and Northern Chinese cuisine; order the signature Peking Duck or opt for delicacies like braised abalone, then wash it all down with one of the Asian-influenced libations like the delightfully sweet and tart yogurt pisco sour or a whisky and tea pairing. The real standout at the hotel, though, is Lennon’s, a speakeasy-style bar on the top floor. Inspired by a mid-century recording studio, the hangout is home to around 6,000 vinyls, and features a menu broken down by music genres, with cocktails named after iconic songs. Savor a nightcap as you take in incredible views of the skyline–and should you later have a hankering for a cigar, there’s a humidor just up the spiral staircase full of Cubans.

Check out more photos of the Rosewood Bangkok below: