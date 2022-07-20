Rosewood’s First Vienna Hotel Was Built Inside Mozart’s Former Home

Rosewood Hotels is coming to the home of Mozart—in more ways than one.
The luxury hospitality brand is expanding its European portfolio with the launch of its first property in Vienna, Austria, this August. The hotel is being built inside a historic building where legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once lived.
The historic building was the former headquarters of financial institution Erste Group. It also housed an apartment where Mozart once lived and where he wrote “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” among other famous works.
“Rosewood Vienna is a tribute to the Viennese way of life and will be the focal point of the city’s vibrant and ever-evolving hospitality scene—where culture, cuisine, and cosmopolitanism meet,” managing director Alexander Lahmer said in a press release. “As with all Rosewood hotels, we are committed to the philosophy of honoring the time-honored sensibilities of Vienna’s spirit while also incorporating a modern feel and best-in-class amenities.”
This is the first luxury hotel to open in Vienna in over 10 years. It is the brand’s fifth property in the European market after Spain, Italy, France and Scotland. The property is set to open its doors to guests on August 1st.
Rates start at $750 a night for a standard guest rooms, and $1,550 a night for suites.