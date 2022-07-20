Rosewood’s First Vienna Hotel Was Built Inside Mozart’s Former Home

Rosewood Hotels is coming to the home of Mozart—in more ways than one.

The luxury hospitality brand is expanding its European portfolio with the launch of its first property in Vienna, Austria, this August. The hotel is being built inside a historic building where legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once lived.

The 19th-century building is located in the city’s Old Town neighborhood, a stone’s throw away from both historical sites and a luxury shopping center. The new hotel offers 71 guest rooms and 28 suites, including its sprawling 1,800-square-foot Presidential Suite. All the rooms feature a neutral color palette with design nods that speak to the old glamour of Vienna’s history. Inside the Presidential Suite, guests get a discrete living room, kitchen and entertainment area, in addition to an opulent eight-person dining room for families. The property will also feature a rooftop cocktail bar conjured up by interior designer Kroenland, and a brasserie with a wine list focused on Austrian specialties. For those looking to unwind, the hotel will include the brand’s signature spa Sense, offering a full menu of massages and treatments.

The historic building was the former headquarters of financial institution Erste Group. It also housed an apartment where Mozart once lived and where he wrote “The Abduction from the Seraglio,” among other famous works.

“Rosewood Vienna is a tribute to the Viennese way of life and will be the focal point of the city’s vibrant and ever-evolving hospitality scene—where culture, cuisine, and cosmopolitanism meet,” managing director Alexander Lahmer said in a press release. “As with all Rosewood hotels, we are committed to the philosophy of honoring the time-honored sensibilities of Vienna’s spirit while also incorporating a modern feel and best-in-class amenities.”

This is the first luxury hotel to open in Vienna in over 10 years. It is the brand’s fifth property in the European market after Spain, Italy, France and Scotland. The property is set to open its doors to guests on August 1st.

Rates start at $750 a night for a standard guest rooms, and $1,550 a night for suites.