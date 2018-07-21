Cheers! Champagne Welcomes Its First-Ever Wellness Retreat

With its quiet, rolling hills, historic vineyards, and top-notch dining, France’s Champagne province is already just about as good as it gets for a restorative getaway. But now, with the very first luxury wellness retreat in the region opening its doors this week, there is one more reason to head out into the French countryside. The new Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is the ultimate home base for unwinding, boasting a 16,000-square-foot spa, world-class views of lush wine country, and restaurants helmed by a two-star-Michelin chef.

Situated in the village of Champillon (about 90 minutes from Charles de Gaulle Airport) the Relais & Châteaux property’s historic Post House, which dates back to the 19th century, is accented by a sweeping modernist wing. The 49 rooms and suites are dotted throughout both structures, all overlooking the Champagne valley and centuries-old vineyards of Épernay. From the property’s hilltop perch, guests can take in the UNESCO World Heritage Site–designated Champagne houses from floor-to-ceiling windows or from their private terraces and balconies.

Paris-based designer Sybille de Margerie envisioned the hotel’s interiors with bold murals tempered by soft, monochromatic palettes; warm, wood-paneled accent walls; and chandeliers that recall delicate grapes or Champagne bubbles. Topping off each room are private baths complete with luxe soaking tubs and Hermès amenities.

When they aren’t out toasting their way through the region’s top houses, embarking on a history tour, or taking a hot-air-balloon ride high above the valley floor, guests should head to the sprawling spa, where they will find nine treatment rooms, a eucalyptus-infused sauna, a yoga studio, and a mosaic-tiled hammam. They can take a dip year-round in one of the temperature-controlled indoor and outdoor pools before heading in for their treatments, which feature products by French skin-care line Biologique Recherche. The expansive spa menu is centered around customization, featuring everything from customized facials and massages to couples’ treatments tailored to address exactly what guests are looking for. For the ultimate pamper session, guests should book the Heart of Wine treatment, a personalized 10-hour package to be used throughout the stay.

This indulgent streak continues at the property’s restaurants, where executive chef Jean-Denis Rieubland, who hails from Le Chantecler at the Hotel Le Negresco in Nice, oversees both the gourmet dining room Le Royal and the more relaxed, all-day outlet Bellevue. Chef Rieubland’s menus draw inspiration and ingredients from the surrounding landscape (ensuring they pair perfectly with the region’s best bubbles) as well as from the chef’s garden, located on a terrace with its own sweeping view of the hills of Épernay. Dishes are made with locally raised meats, and plates like duck foie gras with rhubarb and coriander, and garden-grown heritage tomatoes with basil sorbet, exemplify exactly the kind of refined hedonism that keeps us coming back to Champagne again and again.