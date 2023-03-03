The Royal Scotsman Sleeper Train Just Unveiled Two Lavish New Suites. Here’s a Look Inside.

Belmond is adding a wee bit more opulence to the Royal Scotsman sleeper train.

The hospitality titan, which helms 50 properties across 24 countries and the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train, has just announced the luxurious locomotive will be upgraded with two new Grand Suites in May 2024.

Originally launched in May 1985, the Royal Scotsman offers scenic trips through the heart of the Scottish Highlands that range between two and seven nights. The journeys, which are all roundtrip from Edinburgh Waverley station, typically have themes that run the gamut from whisky to clans and castles. The overnight jaunts are never short on luxury, either.

The en suite. Belmond

The sleeping carriages house Double Cabins, Single Cabins, Twin Cabins and, of course, the swanky new Grand Suites. Conceived by interior designer Tristan Auer, each suite includes a private living area, a bedroom with a stately double bed and an en suite. The decor echoes an upscale country manor with rich wood paneling juxtaposing sophisticated tweeds and tartans.

The modern Orkney chair.

Of course, there are also a few nationalistic touches, too. The dressing table and dining table are both made of Scottish Larch, while the en suite is decked out in local stone and wood. There’s also a modern riff on the Orkney chair in the lounge area. The statement piece pays tribute to the storied, century-old design but is finished in a bespoke tartan by Araminta Campbell that references the train’s history and the Scottish landscape. In fact, the furniture throughout is finished in a color palette of green, gray, beige and blue in honor of the Highlands.

The living area. Belmond

While staying in the Grand Suite, you’ll enjoy private transfers to and from the train, a personal butler service, in-room dining on request and top-notch cabin amenities. In addition, you’ll receive one complimentary spa treatment per guest. The train’s dedicated spa carriage is the only one of its kind in Europe, according to Belmond. You can also head to the train’s two dining cars to chinwag with fellow passengers or watch the live entertainment each evening. To top it off, you’ll be treated to an array of exciting off-board excursions.

A two-night Highland Journey in a Grand Suite will start from $6,400 (€6,000) per person on an all-inclusive basis.