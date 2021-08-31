First Look: At the Hamptons’s Favorite Wellness Retreat, You Can Finally Have It Your Way

Before Shou Sugi Ban House opened their sustainably sourced cedar doors in 2019, travelers eager to indulge in a wellness getaway on Long Island’s frenetic East End had surprisingly few options. But with its tailored retreats and curated menu of workshops and experiences (including a culinary partnership with noma co-founder Mads Refslund), the Japanese-style retreat and spa quickly became a favorite getaway for the city set—so much so, the 13-room place was often booked up.

Luckily, the House has recently expanded its footprint within Southampton’s Water Mill neighborhood to include an intimate five-room bed and breakfast and separate luxury residences available for short- and long-term rentals.

“Over the past few months, the opportunities to acquire this beautiful bed and breakfast, as well as purchase standalone luxury residences next door, presented themselves, and the timing was perfect,” Amy Cherry-Abitbol, CEO and co-founder of Shou Sugi Ban House tells Robb Report.

Accessible via winding pebble pathways and sakura dotted gardens, Shou Sugi Ban Inn (which was formerly the White Fences Inn) follows closely in its predecessor’s Scandinavian-meets-Japanese style footsteps. A neutral color palette is woven throughout, while each of the rooms and suites comes equipped with a gas fireplace, Frette linens and the option for a deep soaking tub or shower, along with a range of organic Japanese amenities.

“The bed and breakfast gives us a product with more flexibility for overnight guests who are not looking for an inclusive wellness experience during their visit to the Hamptons, but rather need an intimate location to rest and allow them greater latitude to explore the East End,” Cherry-Abitbol explains.

This a la carte approach will still offer Inn guests priority access to Shou Sugi Ban House’s private swimming pool, spa and wellness offerings (available for an added fee), and includes the daily plant-based breakfast designed by the Michelin-starred Refslund. The Inn also has its own pool and patio.

Guests of the two rental residences, meanwhile, will enjoy a more private and independent experience, and must have a confirmed spa, wellness or culinary appointment booked at Sho Sugi Ban House in order to enjoy access to those grounds. Daily housekeeping, a private chef and a property manager are available at an additional cost.

These residences include a five bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house with tennis court, gunite pool and pool house, as well as a large convertible family room, gourmet kitchen, fireplace, laundry room and office space. Directly adjacent to the Parrish Art Museum, a second rental residence features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, and includes a gas fireplace, full kitchen and dining room, laundry room and office space. The lawn surrounding the residence connects to a backyard with a garden patio and lounge chairs, making this an ideal location for weddings and corporate events, Cherry-Abitbol says.

“This expansion allows us greater flexibility with the design of our retreats and workshops and the curation of our wellness experiences,” she notes, adding that, as the brand continues to evolve in this new direction, she is “also interested in bringing Shou Sugi Ban House to other destinations in the future.” Shou Sugi Ban Inn rates start at $795 based on single occupancy. Rates for the rental residences are available upon request.