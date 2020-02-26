This Silicon Valley Hotel Has Transformed Rooms Into High-Tech Mini Gyms

More often than not, getting a good work out on the road can be a challenge—especially when you head down to the hotel gym only to find the same basic equipment and sterile setup. In recent years, however, luxury hotels around the world have been getting savvier about addressing travelers’ wellness needs in creative ways. Case in point: The Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley’s new, limited-time-only TONAL rooms, which serve as an all-in-one-gym designed to offer everything from personalized workouts and training sessions to on-demand strength training, yoga and cardio classes.

“One of the biggest challenges for travelers when it comes to maintaining their workout regime is convenience,” says the hotel’s General Manager, Florian Riedel. “Naturally, travel breaks up our routines, whether it’s sleeping, eating or working out, so convenience is important to allow travelers to easily maintain their lifestyle. (Having) these state-of-the-art (rooms) gives guests the opportunity to seamlessly maintain their routines while traveling.”

To address the needs of its guests (many of whom are traveling on business), the Palo Alto hotel partnered with TONAL, a San Francisco based startup that’s seen a rise in demand in the Peloton age, to create a select number of designated “fitness rooms” available until the end of April (with the possibility of an extension.) Each room is outfitted with the TONAL technology—which allows you to call up classes or custom-created workouts—as well as an array of workout accessories like digital weights, a bench, a mat and a roller. “To be able to offer such quality-focused equipment (allows) us to provide a fitness experience that is comparable to what our guests are accustomed to, but also unlike any other hotel fitness experience they’ve had,” Riedel says.

In addition to making use of the in-room tech, guests can also request Peloton bikes, a Streamline treadmill, stretch balls and yoga mats be delivered to their rooms. And the wellness fun doesn’t stop there: The hotel has also collaborated with celebrity personal trainer Harley Pasternak to transform its main gym with state-of-the-art weight-training and cardio equipment, and has created an outdoor Fitness Cabana on the rooftop for a quick poolside workout. Plus, a partnership with SoulCycle grants hotel guests priority access to nearby classes—with shoes, transportation and water included. TONAL Room rates start at $315.