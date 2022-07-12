Exclusive: Six Senses Unveils New Private Residencies—Including Two Mansions—in Ibiza

Last July, Six Senses opened its first resort in Ibiza. Now, for those that crave an even homier vacation, the luxury resort has unveiled its first private residences on the Spanish island. The new collection comprises 19 spacious units and two exclusive mansions, all of which are available for rental.

As you might expect, each residence is designed to feel more like a luxury home than a hotel, with the requisite ensuite bedrooms, private pools and idyllic outdoor spaces. Designed by architect and owner Jonathan Leitersdor, the contemporary spaces are inspired by a traditional finca aesthetic. With over 10,000 square feet of interior space, you will will be able to lounge on custom-made furniture and cook in open-plan kitchens, with the walls adorned with artwork from the resort’s photography collaboration with Magnum Photos. Each comes with a private terrace and views of the bay. You’ll also be able to tap an in-villa chef for meals for those nights when you don’t feel like cooking.

The two mansions—the five-bedroom Cliffhanger and the larger, 10-bedroom Pinnacle—are ideal for groups and families looking for more privacy.

Suspended over the cliffs, the Cliffhanger has 4,800 square feet of indoor space with a open kitchen, spacious living area and a 50-foot private infinity pool. There’s also an adjacent three-bedroom residence that guests can also reach out to accommodate more people and access an expansive rooftop terrace for entertaining guests and hosting private events.

The Pinnacle, meanwhile, is even more expansive, offering over 9,200 square feet of living space and 7,050 square feet of outdoor space. The property has a private entrance, leading into a Mediterranean-style courtyard with a dramatic staircase that takes you to the living room. The master bedroom opens ups to a large private terrace with a standalone bathtub and views of the Xarraca bay. The mansion also includes a private cinema, degustation and extensive outdoor terraces for complete and total privacy.

Beyond the physical spaces, the residences all come with a personal “guest experience maker” —a designated Six Senses staffer who helps guests craft itineraries to explore the island or just make the stay more enjoyable. For the days when you want to relax, there’s a full menu of spa treatments and three restaurants offering farm-to-table dining on the property.

“Ibiza has always been about coming together and celebrating life,” general manager David Arraya said in a press release. “Our new multi-bedroom villas invite guests to spend quality time with friends and family in a private setting while also enjoying a unique community and vibe here in the magical north of the island.”

Who needs a rave when you can have residences like these.

Rates for residences start from $3,467 in the off season and $7,014 in high season. Rates for mansions start from $10,687 and go up to $16,000 in the high season.