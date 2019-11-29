Six Senses Transformed Two Historic Mansions in Istanbul to Create Its Newest Hotel

The northernmost neighborhood on Istanbul’s European side, Sariyer is one of the bustling city’s more serene districts, one of elegant Ottoman-era villas, pine forests, ancient castles, and small fishing ports along both the Bosphorus Straight and the Black Sea shores. It’s fitting, then, that Six Senses—a brand known for its dedication to wellness, sustainability and local connections—has chosen this setting for its first Istanbul hotel. Officially opening December 1, Six Senses Kocataş Mansions occupies two historic mansions set on six-and-a-half acres along the Bosphorus waterfront.

Once owned by Ottoman Minister of Justice Necmettin Molla Kocataş, the 19th-century Kocataş Mansion was badly damaged in a fire five years ago. In restoring the property—and combing it with the next door Sait Paşa Mansion—Six Senses has stayed true to the original footprint and style, with recreated historic architectural features, salvaged artifacts and marbled tiled bathrooms reminiscent of a traditional hammam. The 45 rooms and suites are spread across the two three-floor mansions, and are outfitted with all the modern necessities (iPads with smart home controls, Nespresso machines, Bluetooth speakers, yoga mats), plus 15-foot ceilings and—in some—views out over the Bosphorus. If you’ve got a room facing that way, you might spy the hotel’s private boat, which is moored in front of the property awaiting guest requests for sightseeing excursions.

While not all the facilities will open with the December launch (the Earth Lab sustainability resource center, a wedding venue, two more restaurants and an expansive Six Senses Spa with global treatments and a holistic anti-aging center will roll out next year), guests visiting now will find the Toto Latin GastroBar from restaurateur Richard Sandoval, serving signature cocktails and a menu of both Pan-Latin and Asian cuisines, and the all-day Kahve café for home-baked pastries and water views. Each room is attended by a GEM (Guest Experience Maker), who’ll help arrange for trips into the center of town—or, even better, off-the-beaten path activities (and the best fish restaurants) in Sariyer.