10 Hotels That Might Inspire a Bestseller

It is no secret that travel offers a wellspring of literary inspiration—there’s a reason writers’ retreats exist, after all. But can hotels, specifically, get the creative juices flowing? Some very famous writers, musicians, and public figures have certainly thought so.

Consider the posh suite in Edinburgh where J.K. Rowling completed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2007, or the standard guest room in Washington, D.C., where Franklin Delano Roosevelt crafted his powerful 1933 inaugural address. Others have provided the backdrop for the creation of world-famous, haunting novels, inspiring speeches with eternally uplifting refrains, and at least one late-1970s pop song that’s certain to become an earworm the minute it’s mentioned. (Do we dare?)

Read on to discover 10 hotels in the U.S. and abroad where some of the most imaginative minds of the past 125 years created noteworthy novels, plays, speeches, and lyrics. Book a stay for yourself, and who knows? Maybe you’ll be inspired to churn out the next best seller.