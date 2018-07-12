5 French Hotels from Paris to Chamonix to Celebrate Bastille Day

This Saturday—July 14—marks the French holiday known as Bastille Day. The annual holiday is named after the military fortress prison, The Bastille, that was at the epicenter of a violent battle in 1789, signifying the beginning of the French Revolution and the country’s liberation from political tyranny. Nearly 230 years later, the French are still celebrating their unity with a jubilated enthusiasm that is analagous to the United States’ 4th of July festivities. The land of wine and cheese will host a bevy of events including bombastic firework displays in Paris at the Champ de Mars and parades and lantern displays in the upscale waterfront town of Saint-Tropez.

In honor of the historical holiday, we rounded up five spectacular French hotels, from Chamonix to Paris to spend your Bastille Day weekend in fabuleux style.