10 Hotel Bathrooms You’ll Never Want to Leave

A bathroom is a hotel room necessity, of course. Yet when done well—with elevated design and next-level pampering—a bathroom can feel like your own private spa. These over-the-top suites go above and beyond to deliver grooming spaces that feel more like sanctuaries to enhance your overall travel experience. These suites—with massive square footage, one-of-a-kind artwork, and even the best views in the house—are taking robe-clad travelers to new heights.