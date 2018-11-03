SLS Lux Brickell is an Art-Filled Modern Miami Palace

Miami is not a city that does anything by halves. And nowhere is this most apparent than in the glitzy hotels that line the aquamarine shores of South Beach, Bal Harbour, and the Design District. And the lifestyle-focused hospitality brand sbe may just be the crown prince of this unapologetically over-the-top scene, as the group is behind the always-packed SLS South Beach and Delano South Beach (the latter’s Agua Spa is one of our favorite places to catch up on some R&R in the city), and now, the gleaming SLS Lux Brickell. Opened earlier this summer, the sleek skyscraper follows the sbe mold—think outposts of pop-fine dining, plenty of dimly lit bars, and pools ringed by always-reserved cabanas—but with a welcome arts and culture-heavy twist.

The property, which features just 70 guest rooms and 450 luxury condos (sorry, they’re already sold out), is dripping in contemporary art at every turn. It’s sleek, helix-shaped façade is electrified with an LED project by prominent lighting architect Ana Isabel Martinez, and a rainbow-bright 40,000-square-foot mural by Fabian Burgos welcomes guests—and really anyone in a three-block radius—into the sky-high lobby. There, interiors by lauded designer Yabu Pushelberg nod to Miami’s Art Deco roots, with classic white-and-green marble floors offsetting a towering mirrored installation behind the reception desk. Guests and residents can meet and mingle under the dramatic star-burst light fixtures before swinging over to Katsuya, the popular Japanese restaurant’s 14th outpost stateside and second in Miami, or settling into a cheery yellow settee at S Bar for playful cocktails like the spicy South Beach Sunburn.

When they do finally make their way up to their rooms, guests will find a sleek reprieve from the visual feast downstairs. Pushelberg has out the curvaceous spaces in muted pinks, yellows, and teals—mixing winks at Art Deco with mid-century modern–inspired furniture and letting the views of the well-heeled Brickell district that pour in from the floor-to-ceiling windows take center stage.

When they’re not recharging their batteries out on the balconies that hang off of their sleek rooms, guests will have full access to the property’s residential amenities. That means they can shoulder up to a local for a game of pickup at the indoor basketball court (there are also courts for tennis, soccer, and bocce ball), or stretch out on one of the creamy linen sun loungers poolside for an afternoon off. If they want to dip their toes into the pool party scene, they can hail one of the house Lincolns for a ride over to Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach, though we’d be willing to bet the SLS Lux should be plenty buzzy.