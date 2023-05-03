Soho House Is Opening a New Location in Portland With a Two-Story Gym and a Rooftop Pool

Where in the U.S. could a new Soho House property pop up next? If you guessed the Pacific Northwest, you’d be right.

On Tuesday, the private members club and hotel announced plans to open Soho House Portland in the city’s historic Troy Laundry building by late 2023. The property in Central Eastside will be “thoughtfully restored” in partnership with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners (AJ Capital), which also worked on the club’s Chicago and Nashville houses.

A rendering of the swanky bar/lounge area at Soho House Portland Soho House

The new space will feature interiors designed by the company’s in-house team, who drew inspiration from the building’s original industrial interior elements, such as exposed brick and concrete columns, for its final result. Portland’s prominent Victorian architectural style will also be fused with contemporary design elements throughout the house for a unique contrast. In addition to its two-story gym and rooftop pool, the house’s amenities range from steam and sauna rooms to studio, lounge, and music rooms—the last of which will serve as an intimate events space, complete with a performance stage.

Inside the two-story gym at the new Portland location. Soho House

Soho House has been active in Stumptown for over six years, according to founder Nick Jones. Since coming to the city, the club has hosted pop-up events and programming with its Cities Without Houses (CWH) members. “During that time, we’ve learned and experienced the best of the city’s culinary talent and thriving arts and film industries,” Jones says in a statement. “Taking Soho House to new cities has always been about finding places around the world that represent an authentic and unique creative scene. That’s what excites and inspires our members, and Portland is the perfect fit.”

The new house will show off the city’s artistic prowess through a variety of works scattered around the building, all made by local creatives. Soho House’s social impact initiative, House Foundations, will also start up in Portland location later in the year. The program uses the company’s platform to positively impact the people, environment, members, and community where each property is located. Its 2030 goals span a host of incentives that will foster diversity and inclusion, waste reduction, climate action, and more.

The pool, nearby cabanas, and an outdoor bar seen in a new Soho House Portland rendering. Soho House

“Opening in Portland marks an exciting moment for the company as we continue to grow our footprint in North America,” says Jarrett Stuhl, the brand’s chief operating officer of the Americas. “We look forward to welcoming new and existing members into this distinct and historical setting to meet, work, and enjoy the Soho House experience.”

Registration for Soho House Portland is now open. Local house membership grants you the Portland location, and the Every House membership allows you to check out locations worldwide. You’ll be able to visit the new members club, with guests in tow, by late 2023.